Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership

PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership

PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu discussed strengthening the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, focusing on expanding cooperation and security.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, extending New Year greetings and reviewing the progress of the India–Israel Strategic Partnership. The discussion underscored the growing depth of bilateral ties and the shared commitment of both nations to regional stability and counterterrorism.

Sharing details of the call on X, Modi wrote: “Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India–Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.”

Focus On Strategic Cooperation & Security

During the conversation, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady progress made in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. They agreed to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. Security cooperation and counterterrorism remained key pillars of the dialogue, with both sides reiterating their strong opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

The leaders also exchanged perspectives on the evolving regional situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of coordination to support peace and stability. Their reaffirmation of joint efforts against terrorism highlighted a shared resolve to address common security challenges.

Continuity of High-Level Engagement

The phone call follows a series of recent high-level interactions between Modi and Netanyahu. In December, Netanyahu had contacted Modi to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, including the second phase of the U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire plan. These engagements reflect sustained diplomatic momentum despite regional uncertainties.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that discussions are underway to reschedule his postponed visit to India, which was originally planned for December. The visit is expected to further consolidate ties and advance cooperation in strategic and economic domains.

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu MOdi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
World
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
Cities
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle
India
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget