Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, extending New Year greetings and reviewing the progress of the India–Israel Strategic Partnership. The discussion underscored the growing depth of bilateral ties and the shared commitment of both nations to regional stability and counterterrorism.

Sharing details of the call on X, Modi wrote: “Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India–Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.”

Focus On Strategic Cooperation & Security

During the conversation, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady progress made in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. They agreed to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. Security cooperation and counterterrorism remained key pillars of the dialogue, with both sides reiterating their strong opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

The leaders also exchanged perspectives on the evolving regional situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of coordination to support peace and stability. Their reaffirmation of joint efforts against terrorism highlighted a shared resolve to address common security challenges.

Continuity of High-Level Engagement

The phone call follows a series of recent high-level interactions between Modi and Netanyahu. In December, Netanyahu had contacted Modi to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, including the second phase of the U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire plan. These engagements reflect sustained diplomatic momentum despite regional uncertainties.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that discussions are underway to reschedule his postponed visit to India, which was originally planned for December. The visit is expected to further consolidate ties and advance cooperation in strategic and economic domains.