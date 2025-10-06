Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla and several parts of the state witnessed a sharp drop in temperature on Monday as the weather took a sudden turn. Light drizzle in the morning gave way to moderate rainfall during the day, while the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts received fresh snowfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh active Western Disturbance has caused widespread precipitation across the state. Senior IMD scientist Shobhit Katiyar, while speaking to ANI, said that the rain and snow in the higher hills will continue for the next two days.

"Due to the influence of an active Western Disturbance over Himachal Pradesh, several places have recorded light to moderate rainfall. Lahaul-Spiti has also witnessed snowfall, with a maximum of 5 cm recorded so far. The highest rainfall, 45 mm, has been recorded in the Chamba district."

Katiyar added that the impact of this weather system is expected to continue for the next two days. "The effect of the Western Disturbance will persist across Himachal Pradesh on October 6 and 7. Light to moderate rain will occur in most areas, while Chamba and Kangra districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Accordingly, an orange alert has been issued for these two districts for the next two days," he said.

For the high-altitude Lahaul-Spiti district, heavy snowfall is expected from Monday through Tuesday afternoon, prompting a yellow alert specifically for this region. Meanwhile, Kullu and Mandi districts are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for these areas as well.

The weather is expected to improve from October 8 onwards, as the Western Disturbance moves away, and sunny conditions are likely to return. "After October 8, the impact of the Western Disturbance will subside, and clear skies will prevail over most parts of Himachal Pradesh," Katiyar said.

Due to the ongoing spell of rain and snow, the state has seen a noticeable drop in temperature. "Day and night temperatures have fallen by 3-4°C across most regions, and in some areas by as much as 5-7°C. This has led to a perceptible increase in cold conditions," the IMD scientist explained.

Once the weather system clears, temperatures are expected to rise and return to near-normal levels gradually. "At present, the average temperature is 3-4°C below normal, but it is likely to normalise after October 8, when clear sunshine will return," Katiyar added.

In the past 24 hours, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded 5 cm of snow, while another high-altitude location reported 45 mm of precipitation. The IMD also warned that heavy snowfall may continue over the higher reaches of Lahaul, Chamba, and Kangra districts in the next 24 hours.

With the onset of fresh snowfall and widespread rain, Himachal Pradesh has once again started to feel the chill of the approaching winter.

