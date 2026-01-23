Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After a long, dry winter spell of over three months, Shimla finally witnessed its first snowfall early Friday morning. The hill town, known for its colonial charm and scenic beauty, was blanketed in a thick layer of snow, transforming roads, rooftops, and vehicles into a postcard-perfect winter landscape. The snowfall began around 4 AM, with intermittent rain accompanying the flurries, creating slippery conditions in several parts of the city. Narkanda and other higher-altitude areas also received fresh snow, delighting tourists while prompting local authorities to issue a cautionary advisory. Residents were urged to avoid driving until the weather clears, as travel in these conditions could be hazardous.

Snow Extends Across Himachal And Key Tourist Spots

Tourist hubs such as Manali, Chopal, and other high-altitude regions also experienced snowfall, further enhancing the picturesque beauty of the state. The Chopal-Deha road, in particular, has been blocked due to heavy accumulation, highlighting the intensity of the winter conditions. The Shimla Meteorological Centre had earlier issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of heavy snow, rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms. With temperatures plummeting, Hamirpur recorded severe cold wave conditions, while districts like Mandi, Una, Kangra, and Bilaspur experienced cold wave levels. Tabo village in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at a chilling minus 8.7°C.

Vaishno Devi Witnesses Season’s First Snowfall

The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu & Kashmir saw its first snowfall of the season on Thursday. The Trikuta Hills were covered in pristine white, turning the pilgrimage path into a magical winter spectacle. While the sight is mesmerizing, fresh snowfall also affects the movement of devotees, with pilgrimage activities slowing down temporarily. Pilgrims and local authorities are advised to exercise caution while navigating the snow-covered paths.

Weather Forecast And Precautions

The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department has forecast continued snow and rain across multiple districts over the coming days, with another spell predicted for January 26. Districts such as Kullu, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti remain under an orange alert due to the risk of heavy snow, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in isolated areas. In response, authorities have taken precautionary measures, including closing schools in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to stay indoors whenever possible and avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of snowfall.

Kashmir Also Feels The Winter Chill

Batote in the Jammu district and the Reasi region also experienced heavy snowfall, contributing to a wider winter spell across Jammu & Kashmir. Roads and vehicles in these areas are covered with snow, making travel challenging but adding a magical winter charm to the landscape. The cold snap is expected to continue over the next few days, creating opportunities for snow lovers but posing challenges for locals navigating icy terrains.

The spell of snow across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir has brought relief after months of dry weather, but it comes with cautionary measures for residents and visitors. From Shimla to Vaishno Devi, the hills are draped in winter’s white blanket, offering breathtaking views, yet reminding everyone to respect nature’s chill and take safety precautions.