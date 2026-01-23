Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesVaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut

Heavy rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir disrupted daily life, leading to the suspension of the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Heavy rain and snowfall continue across Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting daily life and prompting precautionary measures by the authorities. In Katra, the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been suspended in view of safety concerns. Pilgrims have been asked to stay back in Katra, and no yatri will be allowed to proceed from the base camp to the shrine until further orders.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy snowfall has been reported in the high-altitude areas of the Jammu region, leading to the suspension of traffic on major roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Officials also ordered the closure of schools in hilly districts on Friday as a precautionary step.

First Snowfall at Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills, witnessed the season’s first snowfall, forcing authorities to halt the yatra. At the same time, moderate rain lashed the plains, including Jammu city, bringing an end to a dry spell that had persisted for more than two months.

As forecast by the Meteorological Department, snowfall began in the higher reaches late Thursday evening, while intermittent rain continued overnight in the plains, officials said.

Highways Closed, Schools Shut in Hilly Districts

Snowfall was still continuing in the upper reaches of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua districts. Officials said snow accumulation ranged from five inches to over one foot in several snow-bound areas. The higher reaches had also received snowfall in the last week of December, and the fresh precipitation has brought relief to residents.

Traffic on the 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended due to fresh snowfall. A traffic department official said movement had been stopped in both directions on NH-44 after snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel on the Banihal–Qazigund stretch. The Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, as well as the Mughal and Sinthan roads, were also closed because of snow accumulation.

Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in the hilly districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua as a precaution. Police have also set up dedicated helpline numbers at all district headquarters to assist people amid the ongoing inclement weather.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine been suspended?

The pilgrimage has been halted due to heavy rain and snowfall creating safety concerns. Pilgrims are advised to remain in Katra until further notice.

What roads have been closed due to the snowfall?

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, and Sinthan roads are closed. This is due to snow accumulation on these routes.

Have schools been affected by the weather conditions?

Yes, schools in the hilly districts of Rajouri, Poonch, and Kathua have been ordered to close as a precautionary measure.

What is the current weather situation in Jammu and Kashmir?

Heavy rain and snowfall are occurring across Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting normal life. High-altitude areas are experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Vaishno Devi Snowfall Jammu Kashmir
