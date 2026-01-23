Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Heavy rain and snowfall continue across Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting daily life and prompting precautionary measures by the authorities. In Katra, the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been suspended in view of safety concerns. Pilgrims have been asked to stay back in Katra, and no yatri will be allowed to proceed from the base camp to the shrine until further orders.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy snowfall has been reported in the high-altitude areas of the Jammu region, leading to the suspension of traffic on major roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Officials also ordered the closure of schools in hilly districts on Friday as a precautionary step.

First Snowfall at Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills, witnessed the season’s first snowfall, forcing authorities to halt the yatra. At the same time, moderate rain lashed the plains, including Jammu city, bringing an end to a dry spell that had persisted for more than two months.

#WATCH | Reasi region of Jammu & Kashmir receives fresh snowfall.



The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed the season's first snowfall on Thursday, covering the Trikuta Hills in a pristine white blanket and transforming the pilgrimage route into a picturesque winter scene.

Katra, Jammu & Kashmir: First snowfall of the season blankets Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine, covering Holi Bhawan in a serene white layer.

As forecast by the Meteorological Department, snowfall began in the higher reaches late Thursday evening, while intermittent rain continued overnight in the plains, officials said.

Highways Closed, Schools Shut in Hilly Districts

Snowfall was still continuing in the upper reaches of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua districts. Officials said snow accumulation ranged from five inches to over one foot in several snow-bound areas. The higher reaches had also received snowfall in the last week of December, and the fresh precipitation has brought relief to residents.

Traffic on the 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended due to fresh snowfall. A traffic department official said movement had been stopped in both directions on NH-44 after snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel on the Banihal–Qazigund stretch. The Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, as well as the Mughal and Sinthan roads, were also closed because of snow accumulation.

Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in the hilly districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua as a precaution. Police have also set up dedicated helpline numbers at all district headquarters to assist people amid the ongoing inclement weather.