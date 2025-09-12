8 Killed As Truck Runs Over Devotees During Ganpati Visarjan In Karnataka's Hassan District

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities8 Killed As Truck Runs Over Devotees During Ganpati Visarjan In Karnataka's Hassan District

A speeding truck crashed into a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Hassan, killing eight and injuring over twenty.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least eight people were killed and more than 20 others injured on Friday evening after a speeding truck ploughed into a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Hassan district.

The tragedy occurred near the Mosale Hosahalli railway gate in Hassan taluk, where devotees from Mosale Hosahalli, Hirehalli, and nearby villages had gathered for the immersion ceremony.

According to police, the truck driver, identified as Bhuvanesh, lost control of the goods-laden vehicle due to over-speeding and reckless driving. The vehicle first struck a motorcycle, then a divider, before careening into the crowd of devotees, reported IANS. 

Victims Include Engineering Students

Police said four people died on the spot, while four others succumbed to injuries in hospitals. Among the deceased were five engineering students. The victims’ identities are yet to be confirmed.

The injured were rushed to government and private hospitals in Hassan city and Holenarasipur town, while some were admitted to local health centres. The bodies have been shifted to the community health centre mortuary.

The driver, who was pulled out of the truck and beaten by angry locals before being hospitalised, is now under police custody. Senior police officers later reached the site, and Gorur police have launched an investigation.

Political Leaders Express Shock

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed deep sorrow on social media platform X. “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured,” he wrote.

“This is a most unfortunate incident. May God bless the departed souls with peace and give strength to the grieving families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The state government must ensure the best free treatment to those affected,” he added.

Former minister and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, his son and JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, along with Hassan MP Shreyas Patel, also rushed to the scene. Revanna criticised the police, blaming negligence for the tragedy. 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
