Man Fired From Job Within 2 Hours Of Joining Over Caste In Haryana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man alleges job rejection due to Scheduled Caste identity.

Company questioned caste, then revoked HR offer.

Allegations include casteist abuse and physical removal.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

A shocking case of alleged caste discrimination has surfaced in Panipat, triggering outrage and raising fresh debate over caste bias in employment practices.

A young man has alleged that he was removed from a job shortly after being selected because he belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. The incident has created a stir in the local administration after the victim filed a formal complaint with police.

‘Rejected Despite Being Selected’

The complainant, identified as Rijul Kumar, a resident of Babarpur Mandi, said he had appeared for an interview at Ela Home Fashion located on GT Road in Panipat and was selected for an HR position.

According to Rijul, after the interview process he was asked to meet the company’s general manager. During the meeting, the GM allegedly questioned him about his caste instead of discussing his qualifications or experience.

Rijul said he disclosed his caste identity and later returned home.

‘Removed Within Two Hours Of Joining’

The victim alleged that nearly two hours later, he received a call from a company official informing him that he could not be hired because he belonged to a Scheduled Caste community.

According to the complaint, the official allegedly told him: “I’m sorry, we cannot keep you in the company because you are from a Scheduled Caste. It does not fit our policy.”

Rijul said he was shocked by the statement and later visited the company along with his sister to ask why he had been removed from the position despite being selected.

Allegations Of Casteist Abuse And Assault

The youth alleged that during the confrontation, he and his sister were humiliated using caste-based slurs. He claimed he repeatedly requested the management to judge him based on merit and qualifications rather than caste, but was allegedly told that hiring decisions were made on the basis of caste.

He further alleged that the company owner’s mother also abused them using casteist remarks and both siblings were pushed out of the company premises.

Police Begin Investigation

The victim has lodged a complaint at Sector 13-17 Police Station against the company owner’s mother, the general manager and HR officials.

Police officials said the matter is being investigated thoroughly and strict action will be taken against the accused if the allegations are found to be true.