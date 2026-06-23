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HomeCitiesGurugram Traffic Alert: Sukhrali Route Diverted Till July 20 Due To Sewer Work

Gurugram Traffic Alert: Sukhrali Route Diverted Till July 20 Due To Sewer Work

Traffic towards Sukhrali from MDI Chowk will be diverted from June 23 to July 20 due to sewer line work under the flyover. Motorists are advised to use NH-48 and alternate U-turn routes.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:55 PM (IST)

Gurugram: The traffic movement on the road leading towards Sukhrali will be diverted from Tuesday due to the sewer line-laying work underway beneath the MDI Chowk flyover, the traffic police said.

The diversion will continue till July 20, they said in an advisory issued for motorists intending to travel towards Sukhrali via Kataria Chowk or the Gurugram-Mehrauli road. "Motorists will proceed to their respective destinations from MDI Chowk using the NH-48 route. Additionally, the U-turn leading toward Sukhrali -- located beneath the MDI Chowk flyover -- has been closed due to construction work," the advisory said.

Those wishing to take a U-turn from the Sukhrali side can instead use the flyover at MDI Chowk and turn around before the next traffic signal, it added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
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Traffic Gurugram NH 48 Motorists MDI Chowk
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