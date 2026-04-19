Fake Ozempic-Like Injections Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized In Gurugram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurugram police seized fake Italian medicines worth ₹70 lakh.

Seized Mounjaro injections are banned, misused for weight loss.

Investigation targets the counterfeit supply chain and illicit profits.

Authorities warn against purchasing medicines from unlicensed sources.

In a major crackdown, the Drug Control Department in Gurugram has seized fake medicines worth around ₹70 lakh. The consignment, reportedly imported from Italy, was allegedly meant to be supplied in Delhi.

VIDEO | Haryana: Amandeep Chauhan, Drug Control Department, Gurugram, says, "... We had received information that one consignment of Mounjaro injection, which is imported from Italy, has reached Gurugram. With the help of the local police, we arrested one accused named Muzammil,… pic.twitter.com/uZHSj1OiY7 April 19, 2026

Officials said the seized stock included “Mounjaro” injections, which are banned in India. These injections are primarily used to treat diabetes but are increasingly being misused for weight loss. Authorities suspect the illegal supply was driven by high profit margins in the black market.

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Acting on a tip-off, the Drug Control Department formed a special team and carried out a raid, intercepting the consignment before it could reach Delhi. The vehicle transporting the drugs has been seized, and the driver has been taken into custody. Both the police and the department have launched a detailed investigation.

Probe Into Supply Chain Underway

Drug Control official Mandeep Chauhan said the original injection is manufactured by an Italian company and is intended for diabetes treatment. However, its misuse for weight loss has led to a growing demand. “We are investigating the source of this large consignment of counterfeit injections and identifying all those involved in the supply chain,” he said, adding that strict action will follow.

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Another official, Amandeep Chauhan, urged people to purchase medicines only from licensed chemists and always insist on a bill. He also advised checking the batch number and packaging before buying injections.

Samples of the seized drugs have been sent to a laboratory for testing. Based on the report, cases will be registered against those involved under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Officials reiterated that Haryana follows a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit medicines and such operations will continue.