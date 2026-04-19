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HomeCitiesFake Ozempic-Like Injections Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized In Gurugram

Fake Ozempic-Like Injections Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized In Gurugram

The injections seized in Gurugram are primarily used to treat diabetes but are increasingly being misused for weight loss.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gurugram police seized fake Italian medicines worth ₹70 lakh.
  • Seized Mounjaro injections are banned, misused for weight loss.
  • Investigation targets the counterfeit supply chain and illicit profits.
  • Authorities warn against purchasing medicines from unlicensed sources.

In a major crackdown, the Drug Control Department in Gurugram has seized fake medicines worth around ₹70 lakh. The consignment, reportedly imported from Italy, was allegedly meant to be supplied in Delhi.

Officials said the seized stock included “Mounjaro” injections, which are banned in India. These injections are primarily used to treat diabetes but are increasingly being misused for weight loss. Authorities suspect the illegal supply was driven by high profit margins in the black market.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad Police Station, Dozens Of Seized Vehicles Gutted

Acting on a tip-off, the Drug Control Department formed a special team and carried out a raid, intercepting the consignment before it could reach Delhi. The vehicle transporting the drugs has been seized, and the driver has been taken into custody. Both the police and the department have launched a detailed investigation.

Probe Into Supply Chain Underway

Drug Control official Mandeep Chauhan said the original injection is manufactured by an Italian company and is intended for diabetes treatment. However, its misuse for weight loss has led to a growing demand. “We are investigating the source of this large consignment of counterfeit injections and identifying all those involved in the supply chain,” he said, adding that strict action will follow.

Also Read: UP: Tension In Rampur After Mosque Vandalised, Religious Books Burnt

Another official, Amandeep Chauhan, urged people to purchase medicines only from licensed chemists and always insist on a bill. He also advised checking the batch number and packaging before buying injections.

Samples of the seized drugs have been sent to a laboratory for testing. Based on the report, cases will be registered against those involved under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Officials reiterated that Haryana follows a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit medicines and such operations will continue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was seized by the Drug Control Department in Gurugram?

The Drug Control Department seized fake medicines worth around ₹70 lakh. The consignment was reportedly imported from Italy and intended for supply in Delhi.

What kind of banned medicines were part of the seizure?

The seized stock included 'Mounjaro' injections, which are banned in India. These are primarily for diabetes but misused for weight loss.

Why is there a demand for these banned injections?

The 'Mounjaro' injections are intended for diabetes but are increasingly misused for weight loss, leading to high profit margins in the black market and a growing demand.

What advice is given to consumers regarding purchasing medicines?

People should purchase medicines only from licensed chemists, insist on a bill, and check the batch number and packaging before buying, especially for injections.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram News Ozempic Gurugram Fake Ozempic
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