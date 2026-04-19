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HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad Police Station, Dozens Of Seized Vehicles Gutted

Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad Police Station, Dozens Of Seized Vehicles Gutted

The fire was contained within the vehicle area and did not spread to nearby residential or commercial properties, preventing a larger disaster.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire erupted at Ghaziabad's Loni police station among seized vehicles.
  • Flames engulfed nearly two dozen confiscated vehicles before being controlled.
  • Firefighters responded, bringing the blaze under control after an hour.
  • Investigation launched to determine the cause of the police station fire.

A fire broke out inside a police station in Ghaziabad, triggering panic after several seized vehicles parked on the premises went up in flames. The blaze quickly spread, engulfing nearly two dozen vehicles before being brought under control.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Loni police station, where the fire started among vehicles that had been confiscated in various cases. As the flames intensified, chaos erupted at the station.

Fire Brigade Teams At Spot

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after receiving the alert. However, locals and personnel present at the scene initially tried to douse the fire with water before firefighters arrived. It took nearly an hour of continuous effort by the fire department to control the blaze.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that three fire tenders from the Tronica City fire station were immediately dispatched upon receiving information about the fire. “On reaching the spot, it was found that vehicles seized in different cases had caught fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” he said.

Also Read: UP: Tension In Rampur After Mosque Vandalised, Religious Books Burnt

Officials confirmed that the fire was contained within the vehicle area and did not spread to nearby residential or commercial properties, preventing a larger disaster.

The incident has raised concerns over safety measures, especially since the Loni police station had recently undergone renovation and was being considered a model facility. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire and reviewing safety protocols at the premises.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fire break out?

The fire broke out inside the Loni police station in Ghaziabad. Several seized vehicles parked on the premises caught fire.

What caused the fire?

The fire started among vehicles that had been confiscated in various cases. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

How many vehicles were affected by the fire?

Nearly two dozen seized vehicles were engulfed in the blaze before it was brought under control. The fire was contained within the vehicle area.

Did the fire spread to nearby areas?

No, officials confirmed that the fire was contained within the vehicle area and did not spread to nearby residential or commercial properties.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Ghaziabad Ghaziabad Police Station Fire
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