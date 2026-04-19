UP: Tension In Rampur After Mosque Vandalised, Religious Books Burnt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mosque and shrine vandalized, religious books, flag burned.

Unidentified woman allegedly assaulted worshippers during incident.

Protests erupted; heavy police deployed to restore calm.

Investigation launched to identify and apprehend the accused.

UP: Tension In Rampur After Mosque Vandalised, Religious Books BurntUP News: Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur after an alleged act of vandalism at a mosque and a nearby shrine, where religious books and a flag were reportedly set on fire. Authorities have deployed a heavy police force in the area as a precaution.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in Dabka village under the Shahzad Nagar police station limits. An unidentified woman allegedly entered the mosque and the adjoining shrine, damaged property, and set fire to religious texts. She is also accused of burning a religious flag placed at the shrine.

People Offering Namaz Assaulted

There are also claims that people offering prayers inside the mosque were assaulted during the incident, triggering panic and chaos at the spot. Soon after the news spread, members of the local Muslim community gathered in large numbers and staged protests.

Police teams from multiple stations rushed to the area and brought the situation under control after pacifying the crowd. Senior officials said that law and order have been restored, though security has been tightened and forces remain deployed in the village.

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The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are working to identify the accused woman. Officials said the matter is being taken seriously, and strict action will follow once her identity is established. Authorities have assured that the situation is currently under control and adequate security arrangements are in place to maintain peace.