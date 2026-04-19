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HomeCitiesUP: Tension In Rampur After Mosque Vandalised, Religious Books Burnt

UP: Tension In Rampur After Mosque Vandalised, Religious Books Burnt

Officials have assured that the situation is currently under control and adequate security arrangements are in place to maintain peace.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mosque and shrine vandalized, religious books, flag burned.
  • Unidentified woman allegedly assaulted worshippers during incident.
  • Protests erupted; heavy police deployed to restore calm.
  • Investigation launched to identify and apprehend the accused.

UP: Tension In Rampur After Mosque Vandalised, Religious Books BurntUP News: Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur after an alleged act of vandalism at a mosque and a nearby shrine, where religious books and a flag were reportedly set on fire. Authorities have deployed a heavy police force in the area as a precaution.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in Dabka village under the Shahzad Nagar police station limits. An unidentified woman allegedly entered the mosque and the adjoining shrine, damaged property, and set fire to religious texts. She is also accused of burning a religious flag placed at the shrine.

People Offering Namaz Assaulted

There are also claims that people offering prayers inside the mosque were assaulted during the incident, triggering panic and chaos at the spot. Soon after the news spread, members of the local Muslim community gathered in large numbers and staged protests.

Police teams from multiple stations rushed to the area and brought the situation under control after pacifying the crowd. Senior officials said that law and order have been restored, though security has been tightened and forces remain deployed in the village.

Also Read: Rs 1 Crore Theft Case Cracked In Delhi; Goldsmith Among Accused

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are working to identify the accused woman. Officials said the matter is being taken seriously, and strict action will follow once her identity is established. Authorities have assured that the situation is currently under control and adequate security arrangements are in place to maintain peace.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Rampur's Dabka village?

An unidentified woman allegedly vandalized a mosque and shrine, burning religious books and a flag. There are also claims of people offering prayers being assaulted.

What was the community's reaction to the incident?

Members of the local Muslim community gathered in large numbers and staged protests after the news spread.

What action has been taken by the authorities?

A heavy police force has been deployed, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify the accused woman. Law and order have been restored, but security remains tightened.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rampur UP News Mosque Violence Rampur
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