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English NewsCitiesWATCH: Second-Floor Balcony Collapses At Gurugram High-Rise As Heavy Rains Batter City

WATCH: Second-Floor Balcony Collapses At Gurugram High-Rise As Heavy Rains Batter City

Police and administrative officials inspected the site, while residents blamed the builder for alleged negligence and demanded an independent third-party structural audit of the entire housing project.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gurugram high-rise balcony collapsed, prompting an official investigation.
  • Residents alleged builder negligence, demanded independent structural audit.
  • RWA president highlighted serious safety concerns, will file complaint.

A section of a second-floor balcony at a residential high-rise in Gurugram collapsed on Thursday morning, triggering panic among residents and prompting an official investigation into the structural safety of the housing project.

The incident occurred at Tower E of the Imperia Esfera Phase-2 residential complex in Sector 37D. Residents said a loud crashing sound was heard when part of the balcony gave way and fell, leaving a section dangling below. No injuries were reported.

Police and local administration officials reached the site shortly after the incident, cordoned off the affected area and carried out a preliminary inspection. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

Residents Allege Negligence, Seek Structural Audit

Residents claimed the balcony collapse was the result of the builder's continued negligence and alleged that concerns over the condition of the housing project had been raised repeatedly over the past several months.

They said residents had staged a protest inside the society last month over poor maintenance and inadequate civic amenities, warning that structural and safety issues needed urgent attention.

Following Thursday's incident, residents called on the administration to order an independent third-party structural audit of the entire residential complex, arguing that the safety of all towers should be thoroughly assessed.

Watch the video here. 

ALSO READ | Delhi On Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain In Next Few Hours; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across NCR

RWA Raises Concerns Over Structural Safety

Hemant Kumar, president of the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA), said the incident could have had serious consequences had anyone been standing beneath the balcony at the time of the collapse.

"This is a deeply alarming incident. Although the flat was unoccupied, the falling debris could have seriously injured residents passing below. The collapse has also damaged a pillar, raising concerns about the structural safety of the entire tower. We will file a police complaint and seek an investigation by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTP)," Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The balcony collapse has intensified demands from residents for accountability from the builder and a comprehensive structural review of the project while the official investigation remains underway.

ALSO READ | Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead After Under-Construction Building Crashes In Rohini

Heavy Rain Adds to Gurugram's Woes

The incident comes as Gurugram continues to grapple with heavy rainfall and widespread disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain over the coming days after another spell of heavy showers lashed the city on Thursday morning.

The rainfall led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across several major roads. Vehicular movement slowed significantly along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down in flooded stretches.

Residents also reported other rain-related incidents. A cyclist allegedly fell into a pit dug for a sewer line in Feroze Gandhi Colony, while a cow was injured after slipping into another excavation site on Wednesday. In a separate incident, a school bus became stuck on a dug-up stretch in Rajendra Park, according to locals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the Imperia Esfera residential complex?

A section of a second-floor balcony collapsed at Tower E of the Imperia Esfera Phase-2 residential complex in Gurugram on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported, but it caused panic among residents.

Were there any casualties in the balcony collapse?

No injuries were reported from the balcony collapse incident. However, residents and the RWA president expressed concerns that there could have been serious consequences if someone had been below.

What are residents alleging as the cause of the collapse?

Residents claim the collapse was due to the builder's continued negligence and that concerns over structural and safety issues were repeatedly raised. They had even staged a protest last month.

What actions are authorities taking regarding the incident?

Police and local administration officials reached the site, cordoned off the affected area, and launched an investigation to determine the cause. The RWA also plans to file a police complaint.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram News Gurugram Rain Delhi NCR Rain
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