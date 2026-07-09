Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead After Under-Construction Building Crashes In Rohini

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohini building collapsed, three confirmed dead, rescue ongoing.

Rescue teams use detectors, face rain, search for survivors.

Residents fear many labourers remain trapped under debris.

At least three people have died after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Tuesday evening, triggering a massive rescue operation amid fears that more people remain trapped beneath the debris.

The building came crashing down at around 4 pm, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood and causing panic among residents. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and Delhi Police have been carrying out round-the-clock rescue efforts at the site despite persistent rainfall.

Officials said three people have been confirmed dead, while one person has been rescued with injuries. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Rescue Teams Race Against Time

The rescue operation has been continuing on a war footing, with around 50 NDRF personnel, 20 Delhi Fire Services staff and 20 to 25 Delhi Police officers deployed at the site.

Eight JCB machines have been pressed into service to remove the debris, while ambulances remain stationed nearby to transport any rescued victims to the hospital without delay.

According to officials, Delhi Fire Services recovered three people from the rubble. Two were declared dead at the scene, while one was found injured. Before emergency teams arrived, local residents had managed to pull another person from the debris. However, doctors later declared the individual dead at the hospital, taking the death toll to three.

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Life Detectors Deployed to Search for Survivors

Rescue personnel are using specialised live detectors to locate anyone who may still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. The equipment is designed to detect heartbeats or even the slightest movement under the rubble.

During scanning, all surrounding activity is temporarily halted to allow rescue teams to pick up faint sounds or signs of life. However, continuous rainfall has made the search operation significantly more challenging.

Authorities have not confirmed how many people may still be trapped, but the search is continuing with the priority of locating survivors during the crucial early hours following the collapse.

Delhi: An under-construction building collapsed in Rohini Sector-16, resulting in one worker’s death and the rescue of another person. Several labourers and the building owner are feared trapped. Rescue operations by multiple agencies using heavy equipment and emergency support… pic.twitter.com/sdwTjVUGW9 — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2026

Residents Fear More Victims Under Debris

Residents said the building had been under construction for nearly two years and was close to completion, with only finishing work remaining. According to locals, the fourth floor had already been completed and a housewarming ceremony was reportedly planned for next month.

Ganesh, a resident of the area, said the collapse occurred at around 4:10 pm. He claimed that some pedestrians passing by the building were caught in the incident and feared that several people could still be trapped beneath the debris.

Another resident noted that the accident could have been far worse had it occurred on a day when the weekly Friday market was operating, as the area usually witnesses heavy footfall. Locals also said several labourers had been living on the ground floor of the building for the past few days, raising concerns that workers and possibly their family members may still be trapped.

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Questions Raised Over Cause of Collapse

Local resident Ankur Dubey said he was present near the site when the building collapsed. According to him, the property owner was often seen sitting outside the building, while most of the construction work had already been completed.

Dubey said there were fears that labourers staying on the ground floor had become trapped beneath the rubble. He estimated that eight to 10 people could still be buried under the debris, although officials have not confirmed that figure.