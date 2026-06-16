A controversy arose because students objected to the sale of egg-based dishes in a canteen advertised as
Egg Omelette Served At 'Pure Veg' Canteen In Ahmedabad's LD Engineering College; Notice Issued After Row
Students at Ahmedabad's LD College objected to eggs being served in a ‘pure vegetarian’ canteen, prompting action by authorities.
- Students objected to egg sales in the
- Complaints alleged egg dishes were prepared using shared utensils.
- College issued fresh notice; faculty will monitor compliance.
- Students threaten protests, escalating matter to higher authorities.
A controversy over food choices has triggered debate at Ahmedabad's LD College of Engineering after students objected to the sale of egg-based dishes in a canteen advertised as a “pure vegetarian” facility. The dispute has prompted college authorities to issue a formal notice to the canteen operator, directing him to stop serving eggs on campus. The move follows repeated complaints from students who argued that the practice violated assurances given by the management and offended the sentiments of a large section of the student community.
Students Raise Objections Over ‘Pure Veg’ Claim
The controversy began when a group of students submitted a written complaint to the college principal and the Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Technological University (GTU). In their representation, students alleged that egg-based food items were being prepared and sold in a canteen that had been presented as exclusively vegetarian. They also claimed that the same utensils were being used for preparing both vegetarian dishes and egg-based items, as per reports.
Students argued that the practice conflicted with the expectations of those who chose the facility believing it adhered strictly to vegetarian standards.
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College Issues Fresh Notice To Operator
Following the complaints, the college administration conducted an inquiry and decided to intervene. Principal N. N. Bhuptani confirmed that the canteen operator had been formally instructed to discontinue serving eggs.
The administration has also assigned faculty members to monitor compliance with the directive. Officials indicated that continued violations could have consequences for the operator, whose contract is scheduled to expire next month.
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Second Warning In A Matter Of Weeks
The latest notice is not the first action taken by the college. According to officials, a similar warning was issued approximately six weeks ago after earlier complaints surfaced.
Students claim that despite assurances from the operator, the situation remained unchanged.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did a controversy arise at LD College of Engineering?
What action has the college administration taken regarding the canteen?
The college issued a formal notice to the canteen operator, directing them to stop serving eggs on campus. Faculty members have also been assigned to monitor compliance.
Has the college addressed these complaints before?
Yes, a similar warning was issued to the canteen operator approximately six weeks prior to the latest notice. Students claim that despite this, the situation remained unchanged.
What consequences are students threatening if their demands are not met?
Students have threatened to escalate the matter to higher authorities, such as state education officials. Some have also indicated they are prepared to launch protests.