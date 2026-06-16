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HomeElectionEarly Poll Bugle In Punjab, Goa And UP? BJP Steps Up Preparations Amid Census 2027 Buzz

Early Poll Bugle In Punjab, Goa And UP? BJP Steps Up Preparations Amid Census 2027 Buzz

BJP units in five states are preparing for possible early assembly polls as leaders seek to avoid a clash with the 2027 Census.

Reported By : Bharathi SP | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP eyes early state polls avoiding 2027 Census overlap.
  • Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP prepare leveraging recent electoral success.
  • Party leaders advise accelerated efforts; Manipur's timeline remains uncertain.
  • Election Commission holds final decision on potential schedule advancement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up election preparations in several states amid growing speculation that assembly elections due early next year could be held ahead of schedule to avoid overlapping with the 2027 Census. Party leaders across key states have reportedly been advised to accelerate organisational efforts as discussions gain momentum over the possibility of advancing the polls by a few weeks or even months. 

The states expected to be affected include Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, while uncertainty continues to surround the election timeline in Manipur due to the state's prolonged security challenges.

Census-Election Overlap Raises Administrative Concerns

A major factor behind the discussions is the anticipated strain on government manpower. Both the Census and assembly elections require extensive deployment of teachers and government employees, creating concerns over staffing shortages if the two exercises occur simultaneously.

The nationwide Census process is scheduled in two stages. While the house-listing phase is currently underway, the population enumeration exercise is set for February 2027 and will include caste-based data collection.

To avoid scheduling conflicts, some BJP leaders in Uttarakhand have suggested conducting elections as early as December 2026, allowing administrative personnel adequate time before Census duties begin.

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BJP Seeks To Capitalise On Political Momentum

Beyond logistical considerations, party leaders believe an early election could provide strategic advantages.

Within the BJP, there is a view that the momentum generated by the party's recent success in West Bengal should be leveraged before political conditions change. Leaders argue that factors which contributed to the victory there could also shape electoral outcomes in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The prospect of carrying recent electoral gains into upcoming contests has reportedly strengthened support within the party for an accelerated election schedule.

Punjab, Goa And UP Begin Ground Mobilisation

In Punjab, political activity has intensified with both the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appearing to prepare for an earlier-than-expected contest. Recent announcements by AAP leadership have fueled speculation that polls could arrive sooner than scheduled.

The BJP, contesting without its former alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal, has already directed its workers to strengthen grassroots outreach and organizational efforts.

Meanwhile, in Goa, where the BJP emerged as the largest force in the 2022 assembly election, party leaders are reportedly preparing for a shorter campaign window. There are concerns that opposition groups could gain traction on issues related to land use and environmental policy if the election timetable remains unchanged.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is said to be receptive to the idea of an early election as it seeks a third consecutive term in one of the country's most politically significant states.

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Manipur's Timeline Remains Uncertain

Unlike the other states expected to head to the polls, Manipur's election schedule remains unclear. The northeastern state has witnessed recurring ethnic violence since 2023, with tensions involving multiple communities continuing to pose challenges for normal political activity.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there speculation about early assembly elections in some states?

Speculation about early elections is growing due to concerns over the 2027 Census. There are fears that the Census and elections could overlap, leading to a shortage of government manpower.

Which states might hold early assembly elections?

The states expected to be affected include Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. However, the election timeline for Manipur remains uncertain due to ongoing security challenges.

What administrative concerns are driving the discussion for earlier elections?

A major concern is the anticipated strain on government manpower. Both the Census and elections require extensive deployment of the same government employees and teachers, potentially causing staff shortages.

What political advantages does the BJP see in holding early elections?

The BJP believes an early election could allow them to capitalize on the momentum gained from their recent success in West Bengal. They aim to leverage this positive sentiment before political conditions change.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Goa Assembly Elections Election Commission Manipur Uttar Pradesh BJP Uttarakhand 2027 Census
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