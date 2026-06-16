Early Poll Bugle In Punjab, Goa And UP? BJP Steps Up Preparations Amid Census 2027 Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP eyes early state polls avoiding 2027 Census overlap.

Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP prepare leveraging recent electoral success.

Party leaders advise accelerated efforts; Manipur's timeline remains uncertain.

Election Commission holds final decision on potential schedule advancement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up election preparations in several states amid growing speculation that assembly elections due early next year could be held ahead of schedule to avoid overlapping with the 2027 Census. Party leaders across key states have reportedly been advised to accelerate organisational efforts as discussions gain momentum over the possibility of advancing the polls by a few weeks or even months.

The states expected to be affected include Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, while uncertainty continues to surround the election timeline in Manipur due to the state's prolonged security challenges.

Census-Election Overlap Raises Administrative Concerns

A major factor behind the discussions is the anticipated strain on government manpower. Both the Census and assembly elections require extensive deployment of teachers and government employees, creating concerns over staffing shortages if the two exercises occur simultaneously.

The nationwide Census process is scheduled in two stages. While the house-listing phase is currently underway, the population enumeration exercise is set for February 2027 and will include caste-based data collection.

To avoid scheduling conflicts, some BJP leaders in Uttarakhand have suggested conducting elections as early as December 2026, allowing administrative personnel adequate time before Census duties begin.

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BJP Seeks To Capitalise On Political Momentum

Beyond logistical considerations, party leaders believe an early election could provide strategic advantages.

Within the BJP, there is a view that the momentum generated by the party's recent success in West Bengal should be leveraged before political conditions change. Leaders argue that factors which contributed to the victory there could also shape electoral outcomes in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The prospect of carrying recent electoral gains into upcoming contests has reportedly strengthened support within the party for an accelerated election schedule.

Punjab, Goa And UP Begin Ground Mobilisation

In Punjab, political activity has intensified with both the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appearing to prepare for an earlier-than-expected contest. Recent announcements by AAP leadership have fueled speculation that polls could arrive sooner than scheduled.

The BJP, contesting without its former alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal, has already directed its workers to strengthen grassroots outreach and organizational efforts.

Meanwhile, in Goa, where the BJP emerged as the largest force in the 2022 assembly election, party leaders are reportedly preparing for a shorter campaign window. There are concerns that opposition groups could gain traction on issues related to land use and environmental policy if the election timetable remains unchanged.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is said to be receptive to the idea of an early election as it seeks a third consecutive term in one of the country's most politically significant states.

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Manipur's Timeline Remains Uncertain

Unlike the other states expected to head to the polls, Manipur's election schedule remains unclear. The northeastern state has witnessed recurring ethnic violence since 2023, with tensions involving multiple communities continuing to pose challenges for normal political activity.