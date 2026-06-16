DMK Targets Rahul Gandhi As 'Politically Immature', Blames Him For Weakening INDIA Bloc

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress sources rejected allegations, defending party's actions and choices.

The war of words between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress has escalated dramatically, with the DMK publicly accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing a central role in weakening the opposition's INDIA bloc. In a strongly worded editorial published in Murasoli, the DMK's official newspaper, the party alleged that Gandhi's actions have contributed significantly to growing tensions among opposition parties. The editorial marks one of the sharpest criticisms directed at the Congress leader by the DMK since the two parties parted ways politically.

The article suggested that dissatisfaction with Gandhi's leadership and political approach is no longer confined to a single party but is increasingly being voiced by several members of the opposition alliance.

DMK Claims INDIA Bloc Partners Questioned Rahul Gandhi

According to the Murasoli editorial, Gandhi came under criticism from fellow INDIA bloc constituents during a recent opposition meeting. The publication argued that the Congress leader was compelled to release details of his speech after facing mounting questions from alliance partners.

“Rahul Gandhi did not anticipate this reaction. At a meeting convened to discuss opposition to the BJP, criticism against the Congress dominated the proceedings,” the editorial stated.

The DMK publication claimed that parties including the Left, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal expressed concerns over what they viewed as conduct that weakened collective opposition efforts. The editorial portrayed the episode as evidence of growing unease within the alliance over Congress' approach to coalition politics.

ALSO READ: Early Poll Bugle In Punjab, Goa And UP? BJP Steps Up Preparations Amid Census 2027 Buzz

Tamil Nadu Realignment Sparks Fresh Political Tensions

The DMK also revisited developments in Tamil Nadu, accusing Congress of acting against the interests of its former ally. According to the editorial, decisions taken by the Congress during its alliance with the DMK were made with Gandhi's backing. It further alleged that Gandhi was attempting to project himself as a consensus-builder despite Congress choosing to align with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government headed by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The move significantly altered the political landscape in Tamil Nadu and left the DMK leading a reduced opposition formation despite Congress having secured five seats in the 2026 Assembly election as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Editorial Questions Congress' Commitment To Opposition Unity

The DMK publication also highlighted tensions at the national level. It pointed to the party's recent decision to skip an INDIA bloc meeting convened by Congress, while maintaining support for issues raised by other opposition parties.

Murasoli accused Gandhi of “lecturing on unity” while allegedly contributing to divisions within the alliance. As an example, it cited his campaign remarks in Kerala, where he demanded action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accused the Left Democratic Front of maintaining links with the BJP.

According to the editorial, such comments prompted Communist leaders to question whether Congress was prioritising attacks on alliance partners over confronting the ruling BJP.

The publication further alleged that Congress had repeatedly undermined regional allies in states where those parties were better positioned to challenge the BJP electorally. In a stinging conclusion, the editorial blamed Gandhi's “political immaturity” for the widening divisions within the opposition alliance and asked who was responsible for “churning poison instead of nectar” within the bloc.

ALSO READ: Big Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray's Sena: Party Leaders Switch To Shinde Faction

Congress Rejects Allegations

The Congress has not issued an official statement responding to the editorial.