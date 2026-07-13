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English NewsCitiesOdisha Man Dies After Wife Throws Mobile Phone On His Head During Fight

Odisha Man Dies After Wife Throws Mobile Phone On His Head During Fight

The victim was treated and discharged from hospital before his condition reportedly worsened, prompting a fresh police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Odisha man died after wife hit him with phone.
  • He was hospitalized, treated, then discharged after improvement.
  • Condition worsened after discharge, rushed back to hospital.
  • Police launched investigation, awaiting post-mortem report on cause.

A man in Odisha's Bolangir district allegedly died after his wife struck him on the head with a mobile phone during a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

According to preliminary information, the couple got into an argument at their residence on Saturday. During the altercation, the wife allegedly hit her husband on the head with a mobile phone, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured man was immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bolangir, where he underwent treatment. After doctors observed an improvement in his condition, he was discharged and returned home.

ALSO READ | Bihar Man Shocked After Finding Rs 759 Crore In Bank Account While Withdrawing Pension

Health Deteriorated After Discharge

Shortly after returning home, the man's condition reportedly worsened suddenly, prompting family members to rush him back to the District Headquarters Hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite efforts by doctors to save him, he was declared dead at the hospital.

The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, and authorities are awaiting the findings of the post-mortem examination, reported NDTV.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the man's death.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and are expected to rely on the post-mortem report to determine the precise cause of death.

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

ALSO READ | Delhi ATS Personnel Kills Wife, Dumps Body On Roadside; Police Launch Hunt

Incident Shocks Local Community

The incident has left local residents shocked and has once again highlighted the tragic consequences that domestic disputes can sometimes have.

Police have urged patience as the investigation continues and said all aspects of the case are being examined before any further action is taken.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main incident reported in Bolangir, Odisha?

A man in Bolangir allegedly died after his wife struck him on the head with a mobile phone during a domestic dispute. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Was the man treated for his injuries?

He was initially taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, improved, and was discharged. However, his condition worsened after returning home, and he was rushed back to the hospital.

Has the exact cause of death been confirmed?

No, the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Authorities are currently awaiting the findings of the post-mortem examination.

What actions are the police taking regarding this case?

Police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the man's death. Further legal action will be based on the investigation's outcome.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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