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English NewsCities3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Plunges Into 150-Foot Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Plunges Into 150-Foot Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

A car veered off the Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla National Highway and plunged into a 150-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, killing three people.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three people died, one injured in Himachal car accident.
  • Car rolled 150 feet into gorge late Sunday night.
  • Driver lost control at sharp bend, breaking parapet.
  • Three deceased identified; one injured man hospitalized.

Nahan (HP), Jul 13 (PTI) Three people were killed while one person sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in rolled down a 150-foot-deep gorge on Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district late on Sunday night, police said.

Pachhad Police said that the car lost control at a sharp bend of the highway near Sarahan Hospital, broke through the roadside parapet and fell into the deep gorge.

There were four occupants in the car when the tragedy struck. Two died on the spot, while an injured woman succumbed on the way to the Nahan Dr Y S Parmar Medical College. Another critically injured man is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Rajgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police V C Negi confirmed the deaths of three people and the injury of one man in the car accident.

The deceased have been identified as Reena Sharma (48), wife of Ramlal Sharma; Adhikari Jaitli (65), son of Ramakant; and Urmil Jaitli (60), wife of Adhikari Jaitli, all residents of Sirmaur.

Adhikari Jaitli was driving the car at the time of the accident. His critically injured son, Yashasvi Jaitli (33), is undergoing treatment at Dr Y S Parmar Medical College in Nahan.

Pachhad Police immediately arrived at the scene, launched rescue operations, and transported the injured and the deceased to the Civil Hospital in Sarahan.

Police said the bodies have been placed in the mortuary and will be handed over to the families after post-mortem on Monday morning. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of accident occurred in Sirmaur district?

A car carrying four occupants rolled down a 150-foot-deep gorge on the Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla National Highway. It lost control at a sharp bend near Sarahan Hospital.

How many people were killed in the car accident?

Three people were killed in the accident. Two died on the spot, while an injured woman succumbed on the way to the medical college.

Who were the deceased identified as?

The deceased were identified as Reena Sharma (48), Adhikari Jaitli (65), and Urmil Jaitli (60). All were residents of Sirmaur district.

Was anyone injured in the accident?

Yes, Yashasvi Jaitli (33), son of Adhikari Jaitli, sustained critical injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dr Y S Parmar Medical College in Nahan.

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sirmaur HIMACHAL PRADESH
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