3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Plunges Into 150-Foot Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three people died, one injured in Himachal car accident.

Car rolled 150 feet into gorge late Sunday night.

Driver lost control at sharp bend, breaking parapet.

Three deceased identified; one injured man hospitalized.

Nahan (HP), Jul 13 (PTI) Three people were killed while one person sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in rolled down a 150-foot-deep gorge on Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district late on Sunday night, police said.

Pachhad Police said that the car lost control at a sharp bend of the highway near Sarahan Hospital, broke through the roadside parapet and fell into the deep gorge.

There were four occupants in the car when the tragedy struck. Two died on the spot, while an injured woman succumbed on the way to the Nahan Dr Y S Parmar Medical College. Another critically injured man is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Rajgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police V C Negi confirmed the deaths of three people and the injury of one man in the car accident.

The deceased have been identified as Reena Sharma (48), wife of Ramlal Sharma; Adhikari Jaitli (65), son of Ramakant; and Urmil Jaitli (60), wife of Adhikari Jaitli, all residents of Sirmaur.

Adhikari Jaitli was driving the car at the time of the accident. His critically injured son, Yashasvi Jaitli (33), is undergoing treatment at Dr Y S Parmar Medical College in Nahan.

Pachhad Police immediately arrived at the scene, launched rescue operations, and transported the injured and the deceased to the Civil Hospital in Sarahan.

Police said the bodies have been placed in the mortuary and will be handed over to the families after post-mortem on Monday morning.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)