Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SSC released provisional answer keys for JE 2026 exam.

Candidates access documents, challenge answers via official website.

Objection window: November 19-22; Rs 50 per challenge.

Documents accessible only during specified period; submit challenges promptly.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made the provisional answer keys and candidates' response sheets for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 available online. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now review their recorded responses and compare them with the answers provided by the Commission. Candidates can access these documents through the Commission's official website at ssc.gov.in.

To log in and view their respective records, they will need to enter their registration number and password.

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The answer keys and response sheets cover five papers: Civil and Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, and Physics (excluding Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering).

The release also allows candidates to challenge the provisional answers if they identify any discrepancies. However, they must submit their objections within the deadline specified by the Commission.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Direct Link To Check Response Sheet

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the notification or link related to the SSC Junior Engineer Examination 2026 answer key.

Step 3: Click on the answer key and response sheet link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password in the login window.

Step 5: Submit the required credentials to access your response sheet and tentative answer key.

Step 6: Download and save the documents for future reference.

SSC JE 2026: Objection Window Open From November 19 To 22

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer provided in the provisional key can submit their challenges through the online portal. The objection submission facility will remain available from November 19 at 6 pm to November 22 at 6 pm.

Candidates must pay Rs 50 for each question or answer they challenge. The Commission has specified that objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

The SSC has also clarified that representations sent through channels other than the designated online portal will not be accepted. Therefore, candidates should complete the objection submission process within the prescribed period.

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SSC JE Response Sheet 2026: Important Instructions For Candidates

The Commission has issued additional instructions concerning access to response sheets and the use of saved question papers.

Candidates should keep the following points in mind:

The saved question paper is intended strictly for personal use and self-analysis.

An undertaking confirming this condition will appear when candidates log in to the Challenge Management portal.

The tentative answer keys and response sheets will be accessible only during the specified availability period.

Once the deadline expires, candidates will no longer be able to access these documents.

The Commission will not entertain individual requests for providing response sheets or tentative answer keys at a later stage.

Objections must be submitted online within the prescribed deadline, along with the applicable fee.

The SSC has further informed candidates that the tentative answer key for the remaining paper, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, will be published separately after the examination for that paper is conducted.

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