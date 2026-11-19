Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court clarified no interim relief on mandatory service charges.

Restaurants still levy service charges, citing pending court appeals.

High Court admitted appeals against mandatory restaurant service charge.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday clarified that it has not granted any interim relief to restaurants challenging a single judge's order barring them from mandatorily levying service charge on food bills.

The clarification came after the Centre's counsel told the court that some restaurants were continuing to collect service charges despite the single judge's ruling that such levies, when imposed in a "camouflaged and coercive" manner, were not permissible.

"The ball is in your court. It is for you to take action, we can't take action," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma told the Centre's counsel.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that some restaurants were citing the pendency of their appeals against the single judge's order as a reason for continuing the practice. He said they could now also claim that their appeals had been admitted by the division bench.

Sharma pointed out that the restaurants had sought interim relief in their appeals but continued to levy the charge despite the single judge ruling against them.

"Notwithstanding the single judge having ruled against them, they still continue with the same practice. Some of them and not all. It is the consumer who suffers," he argued.

Responding to the submission, the bench made it clear that it had not granted any such relief.

"Where is the interim relief? Where is the interim relief in their favour? No, we have not granted any interim relief," the court said.

Delhi HC Admits Restaurant Bodies' Appeals

The division bench was hearing appeals filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) against the single judge's March 28, 2025 order.

The single judge had ruled that restaurants could not mandatorily impose service charges on food bills, observing that doing so amounted to an unfair trade practice.

On Thursday, the division bench admitted the appeals and listed them for hearing in the regular course.

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During the proceedings, the court also questioned the restaurant associations on why service charge was levied separately instead of being included in the food bill.

A counsel representing the associations said the separation was intended to ensure transparency, allowing customers to identify the component meant for the welfare of restaurant staff.

The counsel submitted that the amount was passed on to the staff and was therefore kept separate from the food bill. He also described it as an age-old practice, adding that it had earlier taken the form of a tip paid in cash to the waiter serving a particular table.

However, the bench said a service charge could not be equated with a tip, which was voluntary rather than mandatory.

"No, no, that was completely the discretion of the customer whether to pay tip or not. In foreign countries there are certain restaurants where they compel you . There is a rule that you must pay this much percentage of the bill as tip but in our country it is not so and there is no legislation to that effect," the court said.

What The Single Judge Had Ruled On Service Charge

The restaurant bodies had challenged the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from mandatorily levying service charges on food bills.

Dismissing their petitions on March 28, 2025, the single judge upheld the guidelines and imposed costs of ₹1 lakh each on the petitioners, directing that the amount be deposited with the CCPA towards consumer welfare.

The court had observed that the mandatory collection of service charges by restaurants was against public interest and undermined the economic and social fabric of consumers as a class.

It had also described the practice as a "double whammy" for consumers, who were required to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) on top of the service charge.

What The Restaurant Associations Have Argued

In its appeal, the NRAI has raised several questions of law, including whether levying a service charge that is specifically mentioned on a restaurant's menu card and displayed elsewhere on its premises amounts to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The NRAI claims to represent 7,000 restaurants across India, including 2,500 member outlets in Delhi-NCR.

The FHRAI, meanwhile, claims to represent the interests of 55,000 hotels and 5,00,000 restaurants across the country.

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