Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LeT terrorist's killing sparks alert for increased infiltration.

Over 500 terrorists wait at PoK launchpads to enter.

ISI plans multi-route pushes, recruiting younger local operatives.

Infiltrators may hide in forests, LeT plans propaganda.

The killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat, described as the last active terrorist in South Kashmir, has prompted security agencies to prepare for a possible escalation in infiltration attempts from across the border, news agency IANS reported, citing intelligence inputs cited by officials.

Bhat's death is being viewed as a significant setback for the Pakistan-based terror outfit, which is now expected to intensify efforts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report by IANS, officials believe Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may attempt to increase infiltration through several routes simultaneously, putting additional pressure on security forces.

Over 500 Terrorists At Launchpads In PoK, Agencies On Alert

An Intelligence Bureau official told IANS that more than 500 terrorists belonging to the LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed are waiting at launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), looking for opportunities to enter Jammu and Kashmir.

Although heightened security has thwarted several infiltration attempts, recent intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists waiting across the border may now be prepared to take greater risks, the official said.

According to officials, communication channels in Pakistan were activated even as the encounter in which Bhat was killed was underway. Terrorists at launchpads were reportedly asked to look for opportunities to infiltrate.

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The ISI is moving away from its earlier approach of attempting infiltration in phases. Instead, it may try to send larger numbers of terrorists through multiple routes, hoping that simultaneous attempts will stretch the security apparatus and increase the chances of some infiltrators slipping through, IANS reported.

The launchpads' handlers have reportedly been instructed to intensify efforts across sectors. Security forces have been asked to closely monitor areas including Budgam, Kupwara, Poonch and Uri, where coordinated infiltration attempts could be made, officials said.

Infiltrators May Hide In Forests Until Further Instructions

Officials have also cautioned that the immediate objective of those attempting to cross the border may not be to carry out attacks as soon as they enter India.

The infiltrators would initially be tasked with crossing over and taking shelter in dense forest areas. Their specific assignments would reportedly be communicated only after they had entered Indian territory.

The suspected plan has drawn comparisons with the Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists from Pakistan allegedly remained hidden in forest areas for months before carrying out the strike after receiving instructions, an official said.

According to IANS, the infiltrators would be responsible primarily for executing attacks, while local overground workers (OWGs) would handle arrangements such as accommodation, logistics and reconnaissance.

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ISI Allegedly Trying To Recruit Younger Overground Workers

Intelligence agencies have also flagged efforts to rebuild the overground worker network in Jammu and Kashmir with new recruits. Officials said the focus may be shifting towards younger people, including school-going children, IANS reported.

The strategy, according to an official, is aimed at avoiding scrutiny, as younger recruits and first-time operatives may not have existing police records that could alert security agencies.

Officials believe the absence of previous records could make it more difficult to identify members of the new network and disrupt its activities.

LeT May Step Up Propaganda, Misinformation Campaigns

Apart from infiltration attempts, intelligence agencies have warned of a possible increase in misinformation and propaganda campaigns following Bhat's killing.

Officials said the LeT could attempt to circulate fake news and provoke communal tensions in the Valley. The outfit may seek to trigger street protests and unrest, creating an environment that could provide cover for rebuilding its operational network, the IANS report said, citing an official.

Security agencies are therefore monitoring not only potential infiltration routes but also attempts to exploit local tensions and recruit new overground workers.