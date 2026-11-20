Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leads Jaipur Zila Parishad, Samitis; BJP struggles early.

BJP trails, losing prominent candidate, CM's Sanganer constituency.

Congress leads statewide Panchayat Samitis; Zila Parishad race tight.

Results have started coming in as votes are counted in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing an early setback in Jaipur. The Congress has won four of the seven Zila Parishad seats declared so far, while the BJP has managed just one victory.

The alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi and Hanuman Beniwal has also made its presence felt, winning one of the declared Zila Parishad seats. The results have put the Congress ahead in Jaipur, with the BJP trailing in the early rounds of counting.

The trend continued in the Panchayat Samiti results across the district. The Congress has secured 47 seats so far, while the BJP and the Owaisi-Beniwal alliance have won 16 seats each.

BJP Fails To Open Account In Nine Panchayat Samitis

The BJP has yet to win a single seat in nine Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur, according to the results declared so far. The setback has also extended to the party's prominent candidates, with sitting Zila Parishad chairperson Rama Chopra losing the election despite contesting on a BJP ticket.

The results have come as a setback for the ruling party in a district where it was hoping to consolidate its position. The Congress, meanwhile, has emerged as the leading party in the early counting trends.

BJP Trails In CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Sanganer

The BJP has also suffered a setback in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's Assembly constituency, Sanganer. Hanuman Beniwal's party has emerged as the biggest winner there so far, securing five Panchayat Samiti seats.

The BJP has won two seats in Sanganer, while the Congress has managed to secure one. The outcome is significant as Sanganer is represented by the state's sitting Chief Minister.

Congress Leads In 102 Panchayat Samitis

The Congress has also established an early advantage in the broader Panchayat Samiti counting trends across Rajasthan. Of the 419 Panchayat Samitis in the state, trends from 201 have emerged so far.

The Congress is leading in 102 Panchayat Samitis, ahead of the BJP, which has an advantage in 71. Independents and other parties are ahead in the remaining 28 Panchayat Samitis.

However, the contest remains close in the Zila Parishad elections, where the BJP and Congress are running neck and neck. Counting is still underway, and the final picture is expected to become clearer as more results and trends emerge.