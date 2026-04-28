Family Socially Boycotted For Playing DJ At Wedding In Greater Noida

In a striking incident from Greater Noida, a family has reportedly been socially boycotted by villagers for playing a DJ at a wedding ceremony, allegedly violating a prior panchayat directive.

The case pertains to Nawada village under the Dankaur police station area. According to reports, a village panchayat had earlier imposed a ban on playing DJs at weddings and other events. However, the family went ahead and used a DJ during a recent wedding, prompting strong opposition from the community.

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Following the incident, a panchayat was convened where, by unanimous decision, it was announced that the family would face social boycott. The decision was also publicly announced across the village through traditional means of communication.

As part of the boycott, villagers have decided not to invite the family to any social or community functions. The move is being seen as a strict enforcement of the panchayat's earlier order.

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Sources say the ban on DJs was introduced about two months ago after discussions within the village community. The latest action has sparked debate around the extent of such restrictions and the consequences of defying them.

Shopkeeper Found Dead

A 30-year-old grocery shop owner was discovered dead with a gunshot injury inside a parked Scorpio vehicle in Greater Noida, police said.

The incident came to light in the Sector Ecotech-1 area, where authorities received a call around 4:30 pm on Sunday about a suspiciously parked vehicle. When police reached the spot and inspected the SUV, they found the man lying motionless in the driver’s seat.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Vidhuri. During the initial examination, officers recovered a pistol from the vehicle. The weapon was found in the victim’s hand, with a spent cartridge lodged inside it. Investigators also noticed a bullet exit mark on the car’s window, indicating that a shot had been fired from inside the vehicle.

Based on preliminary evidence, police suspect that the man may have died by suicide. However, officials have not ruled out other possibilities and said the case is being examined from all angles.

The body has been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.