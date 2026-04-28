Threat Call Triggers Security Scare In Mumbai; Railways, Army Offices Mentioned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai police received bomb threat call at 3 AM.

Caller demanded Rs 5 crore to prevent attacks.

Call made via WhatsApp number possibly linked to Pakistan.

Security heightened at stations; search operations yield nothing.

Panic spread in Mumbai after the Railway Police received a threatening call in the early hours of the morning. Around 3 am, an unidentified person contacted the GRP control room and warned of possible attacks targeting railway stations and army offices.

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According to officials, the caller identified himself as Irfan and demanded Rs 5 crore, claiming that the money was necessary to “save innocent lives.” The threat immediately triggered a high alert among security agencies.

Call Made Via Railway Control Room's Number

Preliminary inputs suggest that the call was made via the railway control room’s WhatsApp number. Sources indicate that the number used for the call may have links to Pakistan, raising further concerns. Following this, security was tightened across key railway stations and other sensitive locations in the city.

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Joint teams of Railway Police, local police, and other security agencies launched search operations at multiple locations. However, no suspicious object or activity has been found so far.

Police officials said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. Technical surveillance is underway to trace the caller’s identity and location. Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.