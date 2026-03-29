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HomeCitiesCaste Abuse Row Turns Deadly, Worker Kills Employer In Greater Noida

Caste Abuse Row Turns Deadly, Worker Kills Employer In Greater Noida

The victim, identified as Prashant alias Chichi, was the son of former village head Jaiveer Singh and ran a poultry farm on the outskirts of the village.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 09:45 AM (IST)

A shocking murder case has surfaced from Khattana village in the Greater Noida area, where a poultry farm owner was allegedly killed by his own employee. Police have arrested the main accused, while additional force has been deployed in the village amid tensions following the incident.

The victim, identified as Prashant alias Chichi, was the son of former village head Jaiveer Singh and ran a poultry farm on the outskirts of the village. According to reports, several workers from the Bulandshahr region were employed at the farm.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that the accused had been upset for some time, allegedly due to caste-based abuse by the victim. Enraged over this, the main accused, identified as Sukh, along with another person, is believed to have planned the murder in advance rather than acting on impulse.

Attacked While Asleep

The incident reportedly took place late Friday night. Prashant was asleep in a room at the farm when the accused entered and attacked him. He was first assaulted on the neck and then repeatedly struck with an iron pipe, leading to his death on the spot. The accused then locked the room from outside to delay discovery and fled.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and recovered the knife and iron pipe allegedly used in the crime based on the accused’s confession. Following the incident, family members and locals staged protests demanding strict action.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said the main accused has been arrested and initial findings point to a caste-related dispute as the motive. Further investigation is underway, and legal action will follow based on emerging evidence.

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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Noida Crime Greater Noida Caste Row
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