Speeding Thar Mows Down 59-year-Old, His 2 Grandchildren In Gurugram; Driver Arrested

A late-night road accident in Gurugram claimed three lives after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into pedestrians walking along a road near Pataudi, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday on Lokra Road near Khod village. The victims, an elderly man and his two grandsons, were hit from behind while returning on foot.

Three Killed in High-Impact Collision

According to officials, the impact of the collision was severe, throwing all three victims several feet away. Eight-year-old Zaid Khan and ten-year-old Ishant died on the spot, while their grandfather, Subhash, later succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.

The victims were residents of Milkpur village in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district and had come to Khod village to visit relatives.

Driver Flees, Later Nabbed

Police said the driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled immediately after the accident. A team from Pataudi police station reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

An FIR was registered, and following an investigation, the accused, identified as 25-year-old Dipanshu from Goriawas village in Gurugram, was arrested.

Probe Into Possible Drunk Driving

Officials said the accused is being questioned and will undergo a medical examination to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The incident has sparked anger and grief in the area, once again highlighting concerns over rash driving and road safety. Authorities said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events.