1 Dead, 2 Injured After Ceiling Collapses At Tamil Nadu's Samayapuram Temple

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): A devotee was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli, police said on Sunday.





The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for darshan.





According to Trichy district police, Nadiya (32) from Thanjavur district died on the spot, while the other two were rescued by nearby devotees and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service.





On receiving information, Samayapuram police rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident.





Police have cordoned off Sannathi Street following the mishap.





The temple, one of the prominent Shakti shrines in Tamil Nadu, witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year, with many arriving on foot pilgrimage and staying overnight to offer prayers in the morning.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)