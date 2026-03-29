Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities1 Dead, 2 Injured After Ceiling Collapses At Tamil Nadu's Samayapuram Temple

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Ceiling Collapses At Tamil Nadu's Samayapuram Temple

A ceiling collapse at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli killed one devotee and injured two others. The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam where devotees were resting.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 09:03 AM (IST)

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): A devotee was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli, police said on Sunday.
 


 The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for darshan.
 


 According to Trichy district police, Nadiya (32) from Thanjavur district died on the spot, while the other two were rescued by nearby devotees and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service.
 


 On receiving information, Samayapuram police rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident.
 


 Police have cordoned off Sannathi Street following the mishap.
 


 The temple, one of the prominent Shakti shrines in Tamil Nadu, witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year, with many arriving on foot pilgrimage and staying overnight to offer prayers in the morning. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe

Published at : 29 Mar 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu Samayapuram Temple
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Ceiling Collapses At Tamil Nadu's Samayapuram Temple
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Ceiling Collapses At Tamil Nadu's Samayapuram Temple
Cities
‘Flights Must Be Affordable’: Locals Pin Hopes On Noida Airport
‘Flights Must Be Affordable’: Locals Pin Hopes On Noida Airport
Cities
Noida International Airport Inauguration: When Will Flights Start, Key Destinations And All You Need To Know
Noida Airport Inauguration: When Will Flights Start, Key Destinations And All You Need To Know
Cities
Noida Airport A Launchpad For UP's Economic Growth, New Chapter Of Development: Yogi Adityanath
Noida Airport A Launchpad For UP's Economic Growth, New Chapter Of Development: Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe
EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar, Asia’s Mega Air Hub
Breaking News: Houthi Forces Enter Middle East War, Iran-backed Strikes Target Israel & US Bases
ALERT: Yemen Joins Middle East War as Iran Strikes UAE, Bahrain & Israeli Bases
BREAKING: Yemen Joins Middle East Conflict as Iran Strikes UAE & Israel in Retaliation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model
Opinion
Embed widget