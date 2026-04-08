Gorakhpur’s AI Flood System Cuts Waterlogging by 65%, Sets Benchmark for Smart Urban Management

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s push for advanced technologies is beginning to show tangible results on the ground, with Gorakhpur emerging as a model city for AI-driven urban flood management.

In a significant development, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has deployed an artificial intelligence-based urban flood management system that has reduced waterlogging issues by over 65 per cent during the monsoon season.

AI System Delivers Faster Response, Better Forecasting

At the heart of the initiative is the country’s first AI-based Urban Flood Management Cell (UFMC), which has also drawn praise from the Prime Minister’s Office and NITI Aayog.

According to Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, the system has demonstrated over 80 per cent accuracy in predicting rainfall and waterlogging up to 24 hours in advance. During its trial phase, more than 70 per cent of over 250 complaints were resolved within a few hours, while overall system efficiency improved by over 65 per cent.

Data-Driven Model Sets National Example

The Gorakhpur model integrates AI-powered rainfall forecasting, real-time water level monitoring through sensors, and stormwater modelling. As water levels rise, sensors trigger alerts and automatically activate pumping systems, enabling swift action in vulnerable areas.

NITI Aayog’s assessment noted that such data-driven forecasting could significantly enhance disaster preparedness in cities across India. The approach shifts urban management from reactive responses to proactive planning, marking a notable transformation.

Two-Pronged Strategy for Flood Management

The UFMC, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 23, 2025, operates on two key pillars. The first is an early warning system that provides real-time alerts to minimise risks and ensure immediate response. The second is a decision support system designed to aid long-term planning and policy formulation.

Officials say this dual approach strengthens both immediate response capabilities and future resilience against urban flooding.

Full Automation of Pumping Stations

Under the project, all major drains, equipment, and responsible teams have been mapped, along with their contact details. The city has identified 28 waterlogging hotspots and 85 critical points of interest.

All pumping stations have been fully automated, supported by a 24x7 emergency control room that ensures continuous monitoring and coordination. A dedicated grievance portal allows residents to report issues, ensuring faster resolution.

Real-Time Monitoring Every 15 Minutes

To enhance precision, two automatic rain gauges have been installed, providing rainfall updates every 15 minutes. Additionally, 110 automatic water level recorders have been deployed across primary and secondary drains, sending updates every 2 to 15 minutes.

When water levels cross 80 per cent in drains, alerts are automatically sent to officials. Similarly, pumps are activated when sump well levels exceed 60 per cent. The system also flags issues related to fuel shortages and maintenance in advance.

Proactive Strategy Reduces Risk and Damage

The UFMC operates on a three-step strategy: forecasting, preparedness, and safety. Based on predictions, detailed reports are shared with officials in advance, enabling timely deployment of mobile pumps and suction machines.

Field teams receive alerts a day ahead through communication systems, ensuring readiness. Continuous checks are also carried out to ensure pumps are operational and drains remain unclogged.

Response Time Slashed, Efficiency Improved

Once rainfall begins, the 24x7 control room becomes fully active, issuing real-time updates on overflowing drains, high-risk zones, and required interventions.

The system has significantly reduced response time to waterlogging complaints—from 10–12 hours earlier to less than 1–2 hours now, particularly in chronic flooding zones.

Fewer Pump Failures, Higher Citizen Satisfaction

Automation has led to a 60 per cent drop in pump failures, as systems now operate autonomously with timely maintenance alerts. Of the complaints received, over 70 per cent have been resolved promptly and effectively.

With real-time alerts and early warnings preventing flooding in several previously vulnerable areas, the initiative has improved coordination, efficiency, and overall civic response.