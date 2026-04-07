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HomeCitiesGoa Car Crash: Businessman’s Son Held After Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 23-Year-Old Hotel Employee

Goa Car Crash: Businessman’s Son Held After Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 23-Year-Old Hotel Employee

A 23-year-old hotel employee was killed and her colleague critically injured after a Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a businessman’s son hit their bike in North Goa.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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A 23-year-old woman employed at a five-star hotel was killed and her male colleague was seriously injured after a speeding luxury car allegedly driven by a businessman’s son rammed into their motorcycle in North Goa, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around 12 midnight on Sunday near the Dona Paula junction, officials said. The accused, identified as Darius Dias, 21, a resident of Vasco, was arrested on Monday in connection with the case.

Goa Car Crash: Accused Arrested

According to police, Dias was allegedly driving a Mini Cooper bearing a temporary registration number plate when the vehicle hit the motorcycle on which the two hotel employees were travelling. Officials said that, so far, no alcohol involvement has been established in the incident.

A case has been registered against Dias under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police said further investigation is underway.

Victim Identified As Hotel Front Office Employee

The deceased has been identified as Diksha Parwadkar, 23, a resident of Miramar and a native of Karnataka. She worked at the hotel’s front office and was riding pillion on the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

After the crash, she was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Colleague In Critical Condition

Her colleague, D. Arun Kumar, 26, a resident of Margao, was also seriously injured in the accident. He too worked in the front office of the same hotel. Police said he sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

The two were reportedly returning after finishing their night shift when the accident occurred.

Investigation Continues

Police are continuing their probe into the case to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the crash. While the accused has already been arrested, officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the legal action taken against the accused?

A case has been registered against Darius Dias under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police investigation is ongoing.

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa North Goa Mini Cooper Goa Crash
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