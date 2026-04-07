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HomeCitiesMumbai Metro Line 9, Line 2B Phase 1 To Be Launched Today: Check Stations, Travel Time & More

Mumbai Metro Line 9, Line 2B Phase 1 To Be Launched Today: Check Stations, Travel Time & More

Mumbai Metro expands with Line 9 launch and Line 2B Phase 1 opening, boosting connectivity and easing travel across key city corridors.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Mumbai Metro Line 9, 2B Phase 1 launch: Mumbai’s rapidly evolving transport network has taken a significant step forward with the launch of new metro corridors aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across the city. The expansion of the Mumbai Metro, particularly through Line 2B and Line 9, is expected to transform daily commuting for millions.

Designed to tackle long-standing issues such as traffic congestion and weak east–west connectivity, these projects mark a major milestone in the city’s infrastructure push.

Line 9 Brings Metro To Thane District

A key highlight of the expansion is set to come on April 8 with the opening of Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, as per reports. This marks the first time metro connectivity has reached Thane district, significantly improving access for residents in the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The new corridor is expected to reduce dependence on road transport and cut travel times for commuters traveling between Mumbai and its northern suburbs.

Line 2B Phase 1 Boosts Harbour Connectivity

Simultaneously, Phase 1 of Metro Line 2B—from Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur—is set to commence operations. This stretch provides a crucial link for the Harbour Line region, which previously lacked direct metro access.

Once fully completed, Line 2B will connect DN Nagar to Mandale, passing through densely populated residential and commercial hubs. The corridor is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening east–west travel and integrating multiple transport networks.

Network Integration Enhances Efficiency

The metro expansion has also led to improved operational efficiency through route reorganization. Line 2A, which runs between Andheri West and Dahisar East, now functions independently, allowing for smoother and more frequent services.

In a major upgrade, Line 7 has been extended and integrated with Line 9, forming a seamless corridor from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayander. This eliminates the need for interchanges along the route, offering commuters a more convenient and time-saving journey.

Phased Rollout Continues

Authorities are continuing work on the remaining sections of both Line 2B and Line 9, with a phased rollout approach. Ongoing efforts include infrastructure completion, system testing, and safety clearances before additional segments are opened to the public.

Officials have emphasized that timelines for future launches will depend on readiness and regulatory approvals, ensuring that safety and efficiency remain top priorities.

Transforming Urban Mobility

The latest developments signal a broader transformation in Mumbai’s urban mobility landscape. By connecting previously underserved areas and integrating multiple transit lines, the metro expansion is set to deliver faster, more reliable travel options.

As the network grows, it promises to reduce pressure on overcrowded roads and suburban rail systems, offering a glimpse into a more connected and commuter-friendly future for the city.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Mumbai Metro Line 9 opened?

Mumbai Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, was opened on April 8th. This marks the first metro connectivity in Thane district.

What is the current operational status of Metro Line 2B?

Phase 1 of Metro Line 2B, from Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur, has commenced operations. The full line will eventually connect DN Nagar to Mandale.

How has the integration of metro lines improved services?

Line 7 has been extended and integrated with Line 9, creating a seamless corridor from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayander. Line 2A now operates independently for smoother services.

What are the goals of the Mumbai Metro expansion?

The expansion aims to ease traffic congestion, improve east-west connectivity, and reduce reliance on road transport. It also seeks to integrate multiple transport networks.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Mumbai Metro Line 9 Launch Metro Line 2B Phase 1 Mumbai Metro Launch
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