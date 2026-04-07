Mumbai Metro Line 9, Line 2B Phase 1 To Be Launched Today: Check Stations, Travel Time & More

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Mumbai Metro Line 9, 2B Phase 1 launch: Mumbai’s rapidly evolving transport network has taken a significant step forward with the launch of new metro corridors aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across the city. The expansion of the Mumbai Metro, particularly through Line 2B and Line 9, is expected to transform daily commuting for millions.

Designed to tackle long-standing issues such as traffic congestion and weak east–west connectivity, these projects mark a major milestone in the city’s infrastructure push.

Line 9 Brings Metro To Thane District

A key highlight of the expansion is set to come on April 8 with the opening of Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, as per reports. This marks the first time metro connectivity has reached Thane district, significantly improving access for residents in the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The new corridor is expected to reduce dependence on road transport and cut travel times for commuters traveling between Mumbai and its northern suburbs.

Line 2B Phase 1 Boosts Harbour Connectivity

Simultaneously, Phase 1 of Metro Line 2B—from Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur—is set to commence operations. This stretch provides a crucial link for the Harbour Line region, which previously lacked direct metro access.

Once fully completed, Line 2B will connect DN Nagar to Mandale, passing through densely populated residential and commercial hubs. The corridor is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening east–west travel and integrating multiple transport networks.

Network Integration Enhances Efficiency

The metro expansion has also led to improved operational efficiency through route reorganization. Line 2A, which runs between Andheri West and Dahisar East, now functions independently, allowing for smoother and more frequent services.

In a major upgrade, Line 7 has been extended and integrated with Line 9, forming a seamless corridor from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayander. This eliminates the need for interchanges along the route, offering commuters a more convenient and time-saving journey.

Phased Rollout Continues

Authorities are continuing work on the remaining sections of both Line 2B and Line 9, with a phased rollout approach. Ongoing efforts include infrastructure completion, system testing, and safety clearances before additional segments are opened to the public.

Officials have emphasized that timelines for future launches will depend on readiness and regulatory approvals, ensuring that safety and efficiency remain top priorities.

Transforming Urban Mobility

The latest developments signal a broader transformation in Mumbai’s urban mobility landscape. By connecting previously underserved areas and integrating multiple transit lines, the metro expansion is set to deliver faster, more reliable travel options.

As the network grows, it promises to reduce pressure on overcrowded roads and suburban rail systems, offering a glimpse into a more connected and commuter-friendly future for the city.