Indore Man Attacks Gym Owner With Sword Over Parking Dispute, Video Viral

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A minor dispute over car parking in Indore’s Aerodrome police station area escalated into a violent confrontation after a neighbour allegedly attacked a gym operator with a sword, leaving the locality in shock.

The incident took place on the 60 Feet Road, where tensions between the two parties reportedly flared following a heated argument. What began as a verbal altercation quickly spiralled into a life-threatening assault, drawing attention across the area.

Sword Attack Caught on Camera

Visuals from the scene, now widely circulating on social media, show the accused charging at gym operator Ashu Vyas with a sword. According to reports, the attacker lashed out in anger after the dispute intensified.

इंदौर: एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र के सुखदेव नगर में कार खड़ी करने की बात को लेकर हुआ विवाद



-विवाद के चलते एक पक्ष, दूसरे पक्ष पर तलवार से हमला करते हुए आ रहा नज़र



-घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल



-पुलिस के पास नहीं पहुंची कोई शिकायत pic.twitter.com/6T3JvzA4Ql — Digiana news (@Digiana260754) April 7, 2026

In a dramatic moment, Vyas managed to block the sword strike with his hand, narrowly escaping a fatal injury. He sustained injuries during the attack but survived due to his quick reaction.

Locals Intervene, Police Launch Probe

Hearing the commotion, nearby residents rushed to the spot and intervened, eventually bringing the situation under control. Their timely action prevented further escalation and possible serious consequences.

Meanwhile, the viral video has become a key piece of evidence in the case. Police have registered a case against the accused based on the footage and have initiated an investigation to determine the full sequence of events.

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