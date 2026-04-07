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HomeCitiesIndore Man Attacks Gym Owner With Sword Over Parking Dispute, Video Viral

Indore Man Attacks Gym Owner With Sword Over Parking Dispute, Video Viral

A parking dispute in Indore turned violent as a gym owner was attacked with a sword by a neighbour. The victim blocked the strike with his hand, surviving with injuries. Police have launched a probe.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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A minor dispute over car parking in Indore’s Aerodrome police station area escalated into a violent confrontation after a neighbour allegedly attacked a gym operator with a sword, leaving the locality in shock.

The incident took place on the 60 Feet Road, where tensions between the two parties reportedly flared following a heated argument. What began as a verbal altercation quickly spiralled into a life-threatening assault, drawing attention across the area.

Sword Attack Caught on Camera

Visuals from the scene, now widely circulating on social media, show the accused charging at gym operator Ashu Vyas with a sword. According to reports, the attacker lashed out in anger after the dispute intensified.

In a dramatic moment, Vyas managed to block the sword strike with his hand, narrowly escaping a fatal injury. He sustained injuries during the attack but survived due to his quick reaction.

Locals Intervene, Police Launch Probe

Hearing the commotion, nearby residents rushed to the spot and intervened, eventually bringing the situation under control. Their timely action prevented further escalation and possible serious consequences.

Meanwhile, the viral video has become a key piece of evidence in the case. Police have registered a case against the accused based on the footage and have initiated an investigation to determine the full sequence of events.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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