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English NewsCitiesFour Hotels Demolished After 13-Year-Old Gangraped In Rajasthan 

Four Hotels Demolished After 13-Year-Old Gangraped In Rajasthan 

The First Information Report notes that multiple hotel owners and operators actively participated in exploiting the teenager and subsequently tried to cover up the atrocities.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)

Authorities in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar dismantled four hotels after intense public anger over the horrific sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl late Tuesday night. The demolition was jointly executed by local police and district administration officials, who deployed bulldozers to tear down the properties linked to the crime. 

Superintendent of Police Harishankar assured that the perpetrators would be dealt with under the strictest provisions of the law. According to law enforcement, the minor went missing from her residence on June 18, after which a rickshaw puller allegedly sold her to a local hotel owner. Investigators revealed that the victim was subsequently subjected to repeated sexual assaults by over 30 men across a five-day period at various hotels throughout the city.

Hotel Owners Among Accused

The First Information Report notes that multiple hotel owners and operators actively participated in exploiting the teenager and subsequently tried to cover up the atrocities. Furthermore, the victim stated that her captors forced her to drink alcohol whenever she cried out in pain from the continuous abuse.

So far, law enforcement officials have taken 12 suspects into custody, and active operations are underway to track down and arrest the remaining individuals involved.

Also Read: Who Is Muskan Soni? The Dentist Suspended Over Comments On Ketan's Wig

The brutal gang rape has sparked massive demonstrations across the district. Angry residents have turned to the streets, demanding capital punishment for the offenders and the immediate demolition of all unauthorized hotel structures. Joining the outcry, the Congress party organized protests targeting the local administration for its failure to prevent the crime, while demanding uncompromising action against everyone involved.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Sri Ganganagar #Rajasthan Sri Ganganagar Rape
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