Who Is Muskan Soni? The Dentist Suspended Over Comments On Ketan's Wig

A dentist from Madhya Pradesh, Muskan Soni, has been suspended from the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) after a viral video showed her making controversial remarks about Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered by his fiancée.

Meet Dr. Muskan Soni, Treasurer of All India Dental Students & Surgeons Association, Madhya Pradesh who posted an extremely insensitive story with "I Hate Man" Hashtag justifying the murder of Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal by his fiancée Siya Goyal.

After the backlash she posted… pic.twitter.com/MKmUOJYSYr June 30, 2026

AIDSA has suspended Soni's membership for five years, citing violations of the organisation's constitution, code of conduct and ethical standards. Although Soni has since issued a public apology, the disciplinary action remains in force.

Who Is Muskan Soni?

Soni, who was appointed treasurer of AIDSA's Madhya Pradesh unit last year, was found to have made "highly inappropriate, offensive and disrespectful" comments about the deceased, according to the suspension order issued by the association.

The order, signed by AIDSA Working President Divakar Moodautiya, states that during the suspension period, Soni will not be permitted to represent the organisation or participate in its meetings, committees, conferences, events or any official activities.

The action follows the circulation of a video in which Soni is heard mocking the victim, saying, "The man did not have hair. Such men should die. #IHateMen. Two men have died and the entire community is terrified." The remarks sparked widespread criticism on social media.

In a subsequent video, Soni apologised for her comments, saying she never intended to make light of such a sensitive issue.

"I am very, very sorry for the words I used," she said, adding, "I never demean people based on their gender."

She also addressed her use of the hashtag #IHateMen, saying she had used it in previous social media posts because of her personal experiences and was willing to stop using it.

Soni further alleged that she had been subjected to online abuse following the controversy, claiming that she was being targeted with derogatory slurs and urging social media users to stop the harassment.