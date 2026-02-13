Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFormer Ansari Gang Shooter Killed In UP, 15 Rounds Fired For 10 Minutes

Former Ansari Gang Shooter Killed In UP, 15 Rounds Fired For 10 Minutes

According to police, 15 rounds were fired at his vehicle. The firing continued for approximately ten minutes.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A former shooter associated with the gang of Mukhtar Ansari has been shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district.

Shoaib alias Bobby, who had previously been linked to Ansari’s criminal network and was an accused in the 1999 murder of Lucknow jailer RK Tiwari, was attacked while travelling from Barabanki to Lucknow. The shooting occurred in the Asaini area.

15 Rounds Fired In 10-Minute Assault

According to police, 15 rounds were fired at his vehicle. The firing continued for approximately ten minutes.

Witness accounts cited by local authorities said the attack took place in full public view, triggering panic in the area. Residents reported hearing repeated gunshots as the vehicle came under sustained fire. Police officials said the scale of the assault and the number of rounds discharged suggest the involvement of multiple attackers.

Shoaib Bobby had been identified as a shooter for the Ansari gang.

Mukhtar Ansari’s Criminal Background

Mukhtar Ansari, who was 63 at the time of his death, had been booked in 65 criminal cases over the years, ranging from murder to extortion. Despite this record, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly five times on tickets from different political parties.

Born in 1963 into an influential family, Ansari entered organised crime during a period when government contract mafias were active in parts of Uttar Pradesh. From 2005 until his death, he remained lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Ansari died of cardiac arrest after being hospitalised in 2024. A medical bulletin issued in Hindi stated that he was taken from jail in Banda to the Rani Durgavati Medical College at around 8.25 pm after complaining of vomiting and being found unconscious.

Related Video

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was shot dead in Barabanki district?

Shoaib alias Bobby, a former shooter associated with the Mukhtar Ansari gang, was shot dead. He was an accused in the 1999 murder of a Lucknow jailer.

Where did the shooting of Shoaib alias Bobby occur?

The shooting took place in the Asaini area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. He was attacked while traveling from Barabanki to Lucknow.

How many rounds were fired during the attack?

Approximately 15 rounds were fired at Shoaib alias Bobby's vehicle over about ten minutes. The scale of the assault suggests multiple attackers were involved.

What was Mukhtar Ansari's criminal history?

Mukhtar Ansari had been booked in 65 criminal cases, including murder and extortion. He was elected as an MLA five times despite his criminal background.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mukhtar Ansari Former Ansari Gang Shooter Killed In UP 15 Rounds Fired For 10 Minutes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
News
Rahul Gandhi Faces Expulsion Threat As BJP MP Moves LS Motion; Rijiju Hits Out
Rahul Gandhi Faces Expulsion Threat As BJP MP Moves LS Motion; Rijiju Hits Out
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget