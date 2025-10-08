Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFatehpur Accident: 4 Dead, 5 Injured As Car Returning From Wedding Plunges Into Pond Near Barouri Toll Plaza

A speeding car carrying nine passengers fell into a water-filled ditch near Fatehpur on the Kanpur-Allahabad highway. Four people drowned, while five others were rescued.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
In a tragic turn of events early Wednesday morning near Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding vehicle carrying nine passengers lost control and plunged into a water-filled ditch along the Kanpur-Allahabad National Highway, close to the Barouri Toll Plaza. Authorities reported that the passengers were returning to Prayagraj after attending a large-scale wedding ceremony in Kanpur.

The accident quickly turned fatal, claiming the lives of four passengers who drowned in the deep waters. Thanks to the swift response of local police and rescue teams, five other passengers were pulled out safely and immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, with initial reports suggesting that the car may have skidded or suffered a tyre burst, leading to the vehicle losing control and plunging into the ditch.

Accident Details: Vehicle Loses Control

According to reports, the vehicle had left Kanpur around 3:30 AM to return to Prayagraj after attending a marriage event at the Motijheel Valmiki Ashram. Near Badouri village, the car's tyre reportedly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered off the highway and plunged into a deep, water-filled ditch near the Badouri overbridge.

Casualties And Rescue Operations

The accident claimed the lives of Nanki Sonkar (32), Shivam Sahu (35), Rahul Kesarwani (33), and Sahil Gupta (28), all residents of Khuldabad, Prayagraj. Five passengers, including Rahul Gupta, Amit Kumar Vishwakarma, Neeraj Pal, Sumit, and Mahesh Kesarwani, were rescued by the police and hospitalised with injuries. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and investigations into the accident are underway.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
