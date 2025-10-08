The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across 10 districts of Tamil Nadu and issued a yellow alert. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to strong wind warnings. According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dindigul, and Theni districts.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

In the last 24 hours, rainfall recorded includes Sriperumbudur (Kancheepuram district) – 9 mm, Kumbakonam (Thanjavur district) – 8 mm, and Thalaignayaru (Nagapattinam district) – 7 mm.

“Rainfall occurred at a few places over Tamil Nadu — at a few places over north Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu — and in the Karaikal area. Dry weather prevailed over Puducherry,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

In Chennai, the IMD said, “One or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in some areas.” The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 34°C and a minimum temperature of 26–27°C.

The IMD further stated that thunderstorm and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region.





Upto 13:00 hrs IST of 08-10-2025

Light Thunderstorm with Light to Moderate 3ain is likely At a few places over Kallakurichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area. pic.twitter.com/mlUcHeChAZ — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) October 8, 2025



Officials have urged the public to stay alert, especially in hilly and low-lying regions where waterlogging and landslides may occur due to heavy rain.