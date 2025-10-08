Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTamil NaduIMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In 10 Tamil Nadu Districts, Light Spell Expected In Chennai; Fishermen Warned

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In 10 Tamil Nadu Districts, Light Spell Expected In Chennai; Fishermen Warned

The IMD issued a yellow alert for 10 Tamil Nadu districts, forecasting heavy rainfall and advising fishermen against sea travel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across 10 districts of Tamil Nadu and issued a yellow alert. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to strong wind warnings. According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dindigul, and Theni districts.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

In the last 24 hours, rainfall recorded includes Sriperumbudur (Kancheepuram district) – 9 mm, Kumbakonam (Thanjavur district) – 8 mm, and Thalaignayaru (Nagapattinam district) – 7 mm.

“Rainfall occurred at a few places over Tamil Nadu — at a few places over north Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu — and in the Karaikal area. Dry weather prevailed over Puducherry,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

In Chennai, the IMD said, “One or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in some areas.” The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 34°C and a minimum temperature of 26–27°C.

The IMD further stated that thunderstorm and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region.


ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

Officials have urged the public to stay alert, especially in hilly and low-lying regions where waterlogging and landslides may occur due to heavy rain.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
World
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For India, Pakistan Peace
News
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
India
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark – ABP Exclusive
Advertisement

Videos

Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh See Heavy Snowfall, Roads Blocked, Authorities Urge Caution
Chirag Paswan Reaffirms LJP’s Commitment To Bihar Development Ahead Of Elections
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Decision By Mahagathbandhan Expected, Seat Allotment To Be Announced Soon | ABP News
Major Truck Explosion On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, 1 Lost Life And Many Injured | ABP News
Chirag Paswan Upset Over NDA Seat Sharing, Tensions Rise Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget