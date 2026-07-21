Delhi Faces Twin Protests As Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border Amid CJP Agitation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farmers protested India-US FTA, blocked from Delhi entry.

CJP's NEET march turned violent, clashing with police.

Both sides reported injuries and traded violence allegations.

Delhi witnessed multiple protest fronts on Tuesday as farmers from Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring states gathered for a rally against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), while the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march over alleged NEET irregularities descended into violent clashes with police on Monday on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Farmers assembled at the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border before heading towards Delhi to participate in the day-long Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal under the banner of 'Desh Bachao Morcha'.

However, heavy police deployment, multi-layer barricading and extensive vehicle checks were put in place at the border and key entry points into the national capital. Barricades were erected and cemented blocks were placed at the bridge over Ghaggar river.

#WATCH | A large number of farmers reach Shambhu Border (Punjab-Haryana border) ahead of their scheduled march to Delhi today. Visuals from Patiala (Punjab) side. pic.twitter.com/dJtdEt0qti — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the Haryana government Tuesday morning as Haryana Police barricaded the Shambhu border point to prevent farmers from heading towards Delhi, PTI reported.

The farmers are demanding that the Centre scrap the proposed India-US trade agreement, alleging it would allow cheaper agricultural imports and severely impact farmers, dairy producers, livestock rearers, small traders and the country's agricultural economy.

Farmer leaders have argued that the proposed pact extends beyond agriculture to include digital trade, e-commerce, government procurement, intellectual property rights and services, making it a broader economic concern.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' March Ends In Clashes

The national capital also witnessed dramatic scenes as thousands of students, parents and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party converged near Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

The protest transformed central Delhi's high-security zone into multiple demonstration sites as protesters carrying the Tricolour and placards raised slogans including "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Bhim", "Vande Mataram" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do". The crowd included school students, college students, parents and senior citizens, while some demonstrators even dressed in cockroach costumes to symbolise the movement.

As police blocked their march towards Parliament, many protesters staged sit-ins at various locations, leading to disruptions across central Delhi.

ALSO READ: CJP Alleges Woman Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge As Sit-In Continues Into Second Day

Police-CJP Trade Allegations

The CJP accused Delhi Police of using excessive force, alleging that security personnel resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators during the march.

Delhi Police, however, alleged that protesters turned violent, attacking personnel with stones and other objects, attempting to breach barricades and vandalising government vehicles and public property.

According to police, more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, sustained injuries during the clashes, while around 60 protesters were also injured. Police said around 70 protesters were detained and legal action initiated.

With Parliament in session and simultaneous protests unfolding, Delhi Police maintained heightened security across the capital.

Multi-layer barricading, surveillance and additional deployments remained in place around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and major border points as authorities sought to prevent further escalation.