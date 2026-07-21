Delhi Faces Twin Protests As Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border Amid CJP Agitation

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesMultiple Fronts Open In Delhi As Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border Amid CJP Protest; Security Tightened

Multiple Fronts Open In Delhi As Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border Amid CJP Protest; Security Tightened

Farmers have planned a day-long Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal at Delhi's Kisan Ghat under the banner of 'Desh Bachao Morcha'.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farmers protested India-US FTA, blocked from Delhi entry.
  • CJP's NEET march turned violent, clashing with police.
  • Both sides reported injuries and traded violence allegations.

Delhi witnessed multiple protest fronts on Tuesday as farmers from Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring states gathered for a rally against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), while the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march over alleged NEET irregularities descended into violent clashes with police on Monday on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Farmers assembled at the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border before heading towards Delhi to participate in the day-long Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal under the banner of 'Desh Bachao Morcha'.

However, heavy police deployment, multi-layer barricading and extensive vehicle checks were put in place at the border and key entry points into the national capital. Barricades were erected and cemented blocks were placed at the bridge over Ghaggar river.

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the Haryana government Tuesday morning as Haryana Police barricaded the Shambhu border point to prevent farmers from heading towards Delhi, PTI reported.

The farmers are demanding that the Centre scrap the proposed India-US trade agreement, alleging it would allow cheaper agricultural imports and severely impact farmers, dairy producers, livestock rearers, small traders and the country's agricultural economy. 

Farmer leaders have argued that the proposed pact extends beyond agriculture to include digital trade, e-commerce, government procurement, intellectual property rights and services, making it a broader economic concern.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' March Ends In Clashes

The national capital also witnessed dramatic scenes as thousands of students, parents and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party converged near Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

The protest transformed central Delhi's high-security zone into multiple demonstration sites as protesters carrying the Tricolour and placards raised slogans including "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Bhim", "Vande Mataram" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do". The crowd included school students, college students, parents and senior citizens, while some demonstrators even dressed in cockroach costumes to symbolise the movement.

As police blocked their march towards Parliament, many protesters staged sit-ins at various locations, leading to disruptions across central Delhi.

ALSO READ: CJP Alleges Woman Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge As Sit-In Continues Into Second Day

Police-CJP Trade Allegations

The CJP accused Delhi Police of using excessive force, alleging that security personnel resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators during the march.

Delhi Police, however, alleged that protesters turned violent, attacking personnel with stones and other objects, attempting to breach barricades and vandalising government vehicles and public property.

According to police, more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, sustained injuries during the clashes, while around 60 protesters were also injured. Police said around 70 protesters were detained and legal action initiated.

With Parliament in session and simultaneous protests unfolding, Delhi Police maintained heightened security across the capital.

Multi-layer barricading, surveillance and additional deployments remained in place around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and major border points as authorities sought to prevent further escalation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the two main protests taking place in Delhi?

Farmers protested against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) marched over alleged NEET irregularities.

What was the reason for the farmers' protest?

Farmers protested the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement, alleging it would allow cheaper agricultural imports and negatively impact their livelihoods and the agricultural economy.

What was the Cockroach Janta Party's march about?

The CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Did the CJP's protest lead to violence?

Yes, the CJP's march descended into violent clashes with police. Both sides accused each other of aggression, resulting in injuries to police personnel and protesters.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Farmers Protest CJP Shambhu Border DELHI NEWS CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Multiple Fronts Open In Delhi As Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border Amid CJP Protest; Security Tightened
Delhi Faces Twin Protests As Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border Amid CJP Agitation
Cities
FIR Registered Over Connaught Place Violence, Security Stepped Up Across Delhi
FIR Registered Over Connaught Place Violence, Security Stepped Up Across Delhi
Cities
Abhijeet Dipke Claims Girl Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge; Apologises To Demonstrators
Abhijeet Dipke Claims Girl Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge; Apologises To Demonstrators
Cities
Top Delhi Cops Among 118 Policemen Injured As CJP Protest Turns Violent; 70 Protesters Detained
Top Delhi Cops Among 118 Policemen Injured As CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' Protest Turns Violent
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget