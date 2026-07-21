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English NewsCitiesCJP Alleges Woman Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge As Sit-In Continues Into Second Day

CJP Alleges Woman Critically Injured During Lathi-Charge As Sit-In Continues Into Second Day

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that a female protester was critically injured during an alleged Delhi Police lathicharge at Jantar Mantar during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo' protest over examination paper leaks.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder claimed girl critically injured during alleged lathicharge.
  • Thousands protested at Jantar Mantar; police denied excessive force.
  • Police cleared protest site, but 100 protesters remained.
  • Sit-in continued Tuesday with heavy security, more students.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that a girl was critically injured during the alleged lathicharge by Delhi Police on protesters at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

According to Dipke, the injured girl is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He questioned the police's handling of the protest and accused officers of using excessive force against students.

He also apologised to all the protestors, especially girls, who were subjected to lathi-charge, saying the organisers could have done better to protect them. 

"To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students," Dipke said in a post on X. He said he personally wanted to speak with the injured protestors and urged them to reach out to him.  

Thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday in response to the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march, demanding accountability from the Centre over alleged examination paper leaks. Visuals shared from the protest site appeared to show Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel using batons against demonstrators. However, Delhi Police denied allegations of violence and said the protest was being managed professionally.

ALSO READ | Dipke Makes Emotional Appeal; Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Says Protest Will Continue

Police Clear Protest Site After Demonstrations Intensify

According to information available, Delhi Police began clearing the protest site at around 4 p.m. on Monday after the demonstration turned aggressive. Officers gradually removed protesters from the designated protest area at Jantar Mantar.

Despite the clearance operation, around 100 CJP protesters were still present at the site as of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Protesters had once again set up a stage, indicating their intention to continue the agitation.

The sit-in entered its second day with demonstrators refusing to leave the venue despite the heavy security presence.

ALSO READ | Prakash Raj Shares Video Alleging 'Regime's Brutality' During CJP Parliament Protest, Says 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'

Heavy Security Remains In Place At Jantar Mantar

Reports said CJP protesters continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday while Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel remained deployed across the area as a precautionary measure.

Security arrangements were strengthened following the developments during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo' march. Police and paramilitary forces have been stationed at the protest venue since early Tuesday morning to prevent any untoward incidents.

Students continued to arrive at the protest site even as security remained heightened, reflecting ongoing participation in the demonstration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did people protest at Jantar Mantar?

Thousands gathered for the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march. They demanded accountability from the Centre over alleged examination paper leaks.

What were the allegations regarding police action during the protest?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed a girl was critically injured during an alleged lathicharge. Delhi Police, however, denied allegations of violence and stated the protest was managed professionally.

Did the protest continue into a second day?

Yes, the sit-in entered its second day on Tuesday. Protesters refused to leave the venue and set up a stage again, despite heavy security.

How did the police respond to the protest?

Delhi Police began clearing the protest site around 4 p.m. on Monday after it turned aggressive. Heavy security, including police and paramilitary personnel, remained deployed on Tuesday.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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