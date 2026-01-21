Faridabad ‘Psycho Killer’ Gets Life Term In Abduction-Murder Case, Involved In 5 Other Murders

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFaridabad ‘Psycho Killer’ Gets Life Term In Abduction-Murder Case, Involved In 5 Other Murders

The court of Faridabad's additional sessions judge Purushottam Kumar sentenced Raj on Wednesday and also asked him pay a fine of over Rs 2.1 lakh.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Faridabad, Jan 21 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a 54-year-old "psycho killer" to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a woman in 2022, police said on Wednesday.

The police said the killer, Singh Raj, had committed a total of six murders, including three minors, in Faridabad.

The court of Faridabad's additional sessions judge Purushottam Kumar sentenced Raj on Wednesday and also asked him pay a fine of over Rs 2.1 lakh.

Talking about the case for which Raj was sentenced to life imprisonment, the police said a woman, a resident of Faridabad's Bhupani village, had filed a 'missing person' report of her 20-year-old niece, following which a case was registered in January 2022.

During the investigation, the missing woman's remains were recovered on January 6, and a day later, Raj, a resident of Jasana village in Faridabad, was arrested.

Raj, during interrogation, confessed to killing the woman and dumping her body on the banks of the Agra Canal, police said.

Raj had also confessed to five other murders, including three minors.

On March 30, 2022, a charge sheet was filed in the case, which was registered on the basis of the Bhupani woman's complaint, police said.

"During the trial, 29 witnesses testified...After hearing all parties, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar held (Raj) guilty on Tuesday, and the court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh today. Other cases are pending in the courts," said a Faridabad police spokesperson.

Raj, who worked as a security guard at a private hospital in Sector 16, Faridabad, had come under police suspicion during the investigation in another case.

Giving details about the murder crimes committed by Raj, the police said that in 2019, he molested the daughter of a tea vendor and killed her when she resisted.

The following year, in August 2020, he killed a 12-year-old girl in the hospital after the latter resisted molestation. In June 2021, he murdered another minor girl who was employed as a cleaner in the hospital.

Raj had also confessed to killing his uncle and cousin, police added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the sentence given to Singh Raj?

Singh Raj was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined over Rs 2.1 lakh by a local court in Faridabad.

How many murders did Singh Raj commit?

Singh Raj confessed to committing a total of six murders, including three minors.

When was the woman murdered for which Singh Raj was sentenced?

The woman was murdered in 2022. Her remains were recovered in January 2022, and Singh Raj was arrested shortly after.

How was Singh Raj identified as a suspect?

Singh Raj, a security guard at a private hospital, came under police suspicion during the investigation of another case.

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Opinion
Embed widget