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HomeBusinessShould India Worry About Fuel Shortages? Govt Reveals Oil, LPG Reserve Status Amid Iran War

Should India Worry About Fuel Shortages? Govt Reveals Oil, LPG Reserve Status Amid Iran War

Puri revealed that oil marketing companies are losing nearly Rs 1,000 crore every day, with quarterly losses estimated at approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 12 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

Amid continuing supply disruptions linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India currently has enough crude oil reserves and LNG supplies to last 60 days.

Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, the Union minister also stated that the country holds around 45 days of LPG stock, even as global energy markets remain under pressure due to geopolitical uncertainty.

Puri’s remarks came at a time when concerns over fuel security, supply chains and rising energy costs have intensified worldwide, prompting governments and industries to closely monitor inventories and imports.

Oil Marketing Companies Facing Massive Losses

The petroleum minister said oil marketing companies are currently suffering heavy financial losses amid volatile global conditions.

According to Puri, the companies are losing nearly Rs 1,000 crore every day, with quarterly losses estimated to be around Rs 1 lakh crore.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Fuel Shortage Iran War Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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