St Stephen's College has issued a circular prohibiting students from wearing shorts in various campus areas like classrooms, the dining hall, and libraries. This formalizes a previously unwritten college tradition.
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St Stephen's Students Slam Shorts Ban As 'Moral Policing', Protest On First Day Of New Session
The college administration has also declared the campus a smoke-free zone by banning smoking across its premises.
- St Stephen's College banned shorts, sparking student protests.
- Students called new dress code 'moral policing' and defied order.
- Circular formalizes unwritten tradition; campus now smoke-free zone.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new dress code rule has St Stephen's College introduced?
How have students responded to the new shorts policy?
Students have protested the new rule, calling it 'moral policing' and an intrusion on their personal freedom. Many students defied the order on the first day of the new academic session.
What other major campus regulations were announced by St Stephen's College?
The college has also declared its campus a 'smoke-free zone,' banning smoking across all premises. Students are also required to dispose of waste in designated bins and carry identity cards at all times.
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