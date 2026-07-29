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English NewsEducationSt Stephen's Students Slam Shorts Ban As 'Moral Policing', Protest On First Day Of New Session

St Stephen's Students Slam Shorts Ban As 'Moral Policing', Protest On First Day Of New Session

The college administration has also declared the campus a smoke-free zone by banning smoking across its premises.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • St Stephen's College banned shorts, sparking student protests.
  • Students called new dress code 'moral policing' and defied order.
  • Circular formalizes unwritten tradition; campus now smoke-free zone.

A circular issued by Delhi University's St Stephen's College prohibiting students from wearing shorts in several parts of the campus triggered protests on Tuesday, with many students defying the order on the first day of the new academic session, according to Hindustan Times.

The college administration has also declared the campus a smoke-free zone by banning smoking across its premises.

Students Call Rule 'Moral Policing'

According to The Times of India, students described the new policy as "moral policing" and said it intrudes on personal freedom by restricting their choice of clothing.

Faculty members and students said the college had discouraged wearing shorts for years, but this is the first time the restriction has been formally notified.

Circular Formalises Existing Practice

The circular, dated July 26, contains an order by college principal Susan Ellias prohibiting shorts in most parts of the campus, including classrooms, the chapel, the dining hall, tutorials, the assembly hall and the libraries.

"All juniors are required to strictly adhere to the campus regulations," the circular stated.

A third-year student, speaking to The Times of India on the condition of anonymity, said wearing shorts had previously been discouraged as part of an unwritten "college tradition".

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Sports Students Raise Concerns

Another student, who also requested anonymity, told The Times of India that the policy creates difficulties for members of the college's sports teams.

"Students returning from sports practice have at times been denied entry into the mess because they were wearing shorts," the student said.

Faculty Says Rule Rarely Enforced

A faculty member described the circular as being of "little consequence", stating that no student had been punished for wearing shorts during nearly three decades of teaching at the college.

The faculty member added that while the college rulebook requires students to be decently dressed on campus, it does not explicitly prohibit any specific type of clothing.

Campus Declared Smoke-Free

The circular also designates the campus as a "smoke-free zone", warning that "Any violation of this rule would result in strict disciplinary action."

As part of a broader cleanliness initiative, students have also been instructed to dispose of waste in designated litter bins.

In addition, the circular directs students to carry their identity cards at all times and produce them before entering the dining hall.

ALSO READ: Rejected By IIT-Kanpur, Student Hacks IIT-K, IIT-Madras Websites; Institute Offers Fresh Chance

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new dress code rule has St Stephen's College introduced?

St Stephen's College has issued a circular prohibiting students from wearing shorts in various campus areas like classrooms, the dining hall, and libraries. This formalizes a previously unwritten college tradition.

How have students responded to the new shorts policy?

Students have protested the new rule, calling it 'moral policing' and an intrusion on their personal freedom. Many students defied the order on the first day of the new academic session.

What other major campus regulations were announced by St Stephen's College?

The college has also declared its campus a 'smoke-free zone,' banning smoking across all premises. Students are also required to dispose of waste in designated bins and carry identity cards at all times.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moral Policing St Stephens College Protest Delhi University University Of Delhi St Stephens College Shorts Ban St Stephens Protest St Stephens Students Protest
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