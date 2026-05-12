Even as Pakistan publicly positioned itself as a diplomatic intermediary between Tehran and Washington during the recent conflict between Iran and the United States, US officials have alleged that Islamabad quietly permitted Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, potentially protecting them from possible American strikes.

Iran also transferred civilian aircraft to neighbouring Afghanistan as the conflict escalated, CBS News reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter. Two officials told CBS News it remained unclear whether military aircraft were among the flights sent to Afghanistan.

The reported movements appeared aimed at safeguarding portions of Iran’s military and aviation infrastructure amid the widening confrontation, while regional actors simultaneously pursued efforts to prevent further escalation.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of national security matters, told CBS News that several days after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran dispatched multiple aircraft to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan near Rawalpindi.

Among the aircraft reportedly stationed there was an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance plane, a surveillance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.

US Central Command declined to comment directly on the allegations and referred CBS News to Pakistani and Afghan authorities.

A senior Pakistani official rejected the claims involving Nur Khan Air Base, telling CBS News that "Nur Khan base is right in the heart of [the] city, a large fleet of aircrafts parked there can't be hidden from [the] public eye."

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Afghan Official Details Iranian Aircraft Movement

An Afghan civil aviation official told CBS News that an Iranian civilian aircraft operated by Mahan Air landed in Kabul shortly before the conflict began and remained there after Iranian airspace was shut down.

According to the official, Taliban authorities later relocated the aircraft to Herat Airport near the Iranian border after Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul in March amid heightened tensions with Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration.

Pakistan had accused the Afghan Taliban of providing sanctuary to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan militants.

The aviation official said Taliban civil aviation authorities decided to move the aircraft to Herat over concerns that Kabul Airport could become a target of Pakistani bombing raids.

The official added that the Mahan Air aircraft was the only Iranian plane believed to remain in Afghanistan.

However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid denied the reports, telling CBS News, "No, that's not true and Iran doesn't need to do that."

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Pakistan Balancing Ties With US, Iran And China

The developments highlighted Islamabad’s delicate balancing act during the crisis, as Pakistan attempted to maintain relations with both Washington and Tehran while preserving its strategic partnership with China.

A Stockholm International Peace Research Institute study found that China supplied nearly 80 per cent of Pakistan’s major arms imports between 2020 and 2024. Pakistan and China also maintain close economic cooperation.

Analysts say Islamabad sought to portray itself to Washington as a stabilizing force while avoiding actions that could alienate Iran or Beijing, Tehran’s most influential international ally.

China, which has expanded military and economic ties with both Pakistan and Iran in recent years, publicly praised Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating indirect communication between Tehran and Washington.

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Ceasefire Tensions Continue Around Strait Of Hormuz

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions between Iran and the United States remained high despite the announced ceasefire.

Iran’s latest proposal aimed at ending the conflict reportedly included demands for US war reparations, recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of American sanctions, according to Iran’s state-run broadcaster.

The proposal was disclosed through a social media post by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting a day after President Trump publicly dismissed Tehran’s counteroffer as "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE."

Trump did not specify which elements of the Iranian proposal led to the rejection.

The impasse has added strain to what observers describe as a fragile ceasefire, particularly as Trump prepares to travel to Beijing this week for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the Iran conflict is expected to feature prominently alongside trade and Taiwan issues.

On Sunday, sporadic clashes continued near the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the instability of the ceasefire arrangement.

According to Reuters, the United Arab Emirates said Iranian drones again targeted its territory following several earlier strikes during the week.

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