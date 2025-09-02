Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'ETA: Infinity!' — Gurugram Traffic Jam Sparks Meme Fest After Heavy Rain Leaves Thousands Stranded



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Gurugram was battered by heavy rain on Monday, which led to massive traffic snarls across the city, leaving thousands stranded on the roads for hours amid severe waterlogging.

A major traffic congestion was witnessed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near Rajiv Chowk, where a water pump had to be deployed to drain the flooded roads. Traffic was also hit at Hero Honda Chowk, Narsinghpur, IFFCO Chowk, and near Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Amid this, a video also went viral on social media showing the NH-48 jammed with hundreds of vehicles moving at a snail's pace. The video shows the gridlock at night, with cars stuck in traffic, and their headlights stretching far into the distance in endless rows of red and white.

The traffic snarls sparked a meme fest on social media, with netizens slamming the BJP-led government in Haryana for the congestion after rain.

Taking a dig at the BJP government and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a user wrote: "Chilling with tax-payers and voters help".

Another user wrote: "Gurugram, oh sorry I mean "Kachragram" is NOT FIXABLE. Period."

"From Mucky to Mickey the story of Gurgaon," a third user commented.

An X user wrote: "In Gurgaon rains, Google Maps shows ETA: Infinity!"  Another quipped: "Looking beautiful. If you are not in it." 

"Nayab Saini should make this as a special attraction for Disneyland," a person commented on the viral video on X.

All schools and corporate offices in Gurugram were asked to function online on Tuesday due to the heavy rainfall and forecast of further downpours. An orange alert has been issued in the city for heavy rain today.

“Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an advisory.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 09:29 AM (IST)

