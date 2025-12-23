SIR Draft Voter List Out: Know How To Check, Correct Name, Before Deadline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday released the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll for Madhya Pradesh as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), marking the first large-scale overhaul of the state’s voter database in over two decades.

The draft roll, prepared by matching current records with the 2003 electoral data, has triggered a month-long Claims and Objections period across all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh, which will remain open until January 15, 2026.

Unverified Voters Face Deletion

The revision is crucial for voters placed under “notice” or “unmatched” categories, whose names face deletion if identity verification is not completed. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 14, 2026, ahead of the 2026 electoral cycle.

Voters have been urged to immediately verify their names through the Voters’ Service Portal, the Voter Helpline App, or by visiting local polling stations and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Lists of deleted and flagged voters have also been made available at the booth level for transparency.

Claims, Corrections Window Open

Those missing from the draft roll or flagged for discrepancies can submit corrections using Forms 6, 7 or 8 within the stipulated window. The ECI has also announced special weekend camps at polling stations to assist voters with verification and documentation.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to release the draft electoral roll for Kerala on Tuesday under the same SIR exercise. The intensive revision is undertaken when routine annual updates are deemed insufficient to cleanse voter lists, and is conducted under the ECI's plenary powers granted by Article 324 of the Constitution.

Election officials have stressed that timely verification is essential to ensure eligible voters are not excluded from the final rolls.

Steps Involved In Figuring Out SIR

Step 1: Visit the ECI Website https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll? and select Kerala

Step 2: Once you select Kerala, the page will display a list of all districts. Click on your district to continue. A list of Assembly constituencies under the chosen district will then appear.

Selecting your constituency will open a Google Drive folder containing booth-wise voter lists in PDF format. Alternatively, you can directly search for your name using your EPIC (Voter ID) number on the electoral search portal.

https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ using your EPIC Number

Step 3: Access Booth-Level PDFs

The folder contains multiple PDF files labelled by taluka, village, or polling booth and part numbers. Voters should open the PDF that corresponds to their specific polling booth to check their details.