Mumbai Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Malvani; 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run
A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Malvani. Two suspects, aged 21-23, have been arrested after the victim's brother reported the crime.
A shocking incident has come to the fore in Mumbai where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in the Malvani area. Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime, while a search is underway for the third accused.
The incident took place when the minor had gone to a fabrication unit to meet one of the suspects. All three of them, aged 21 to 23, worked at a workshop at the unit.
The matter was brougt to light only after the victim's brother found out about it. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident and a case was registered under the POCSO Act.
A special police team has been formed to trace and arrest the third suspect who remains on the run.