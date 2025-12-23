Mumbai Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Malvani; 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMumbai Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Malvani; 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Malvani. Two suspects, aged 21-23, have been arrested after the victim's brother reported the crime.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident has come to the fore in Mumbai where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in the Malvani area. Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime, while a search is underway for the third accused.

The incident took place when the minor had gone to a fabrication unit to meet one of the suspects. All three of them, aged 21 to 23, worked at a workshop at the unit.

The matter was brougt to light only after the victim's brother found out about it. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident and a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

A special police team has been formed to trace and arrest the third suspect who remains on the run.

 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Mumbai Police Mumbai News MUMBAI
