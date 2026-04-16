DU Student Stopped Over ‘Sleeveless Suit’ At Event Attended By Minister, Sparks Row

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A student from Daulat Ram College has alleged that she was denied entry onto the stage to felicitate Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) because she was wearing a sleeveless dress.

In a video posted on social media, the student said she had attended a mock Parliament session SRCC on Sunday, where Mandaviya was the chief guest.

An official from the Ministry of Youth Affairs said the student was not stopped by any official of the ministry, but by a college official.

SRCC did not respond to queries about the incident.

"She was not designated to felicitate the minister. She had simply been stopped by the administration of the institution as she had already been on the dais twice before," the ministry official said.

The person said the student presented the Nari Shakti Bill as the Women and Child Development Minister at the Parliament mock session.

In the video she posted on Monday, the student said, "This was a purely women's conference, meaning all the portfolios were assigned to women." She claimed that she had been asked to felicitate Mandaviya, who had come to the event as the chief guest.

"However, when the ministry officials saw me, they said that I could not felicitate him as I was wearing sleeveless. I felt disgusted and embarrassed when I heard this, as this was told to me in front of everyone," she alleged in the video.

However, an SRCC student who claimed to be at the event said they did not notice anyone commenting on her attire.

"What she claimed in the video seems unlikely as the event went on smoothly, without any hiccups. She had indeed been on stage a couple of times already and we are not aware of anyone commenting on her attire," the student said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)