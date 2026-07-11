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English NewsCitiesHeavy Rains Ahead? DHBVN Says Haryana's Power Network Is Monsoon Ready

Heavy Rains Ahead? DHBVN Says Haryana's Power Network Is Monsoon Ready

DHBVN says it is fully prepared for the monsoon and potential floods, with emergency stocks, strengthened infrastructure and 24x7 complaint centres to ensure swift power restoration across Haryana.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 11:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DHBVN prepared for monsoon, stocked essential power supply materials.
  • Infrastructure strengthened, drainage systems installed to prevent waterlogging disruptions.
  • MD assures uninterrupted power supply with swift restoration resources.

Amid continuous rainfall and waterlogging across parts of north India, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has said it has completed all necessary preparations to tackle the monsoon season and any potential flood-related disruptions to power supply.

In a press release, the power utility said that, under the directions of DHBVN Managing Director Vikram Singh, all field offices and stores have been adequately stocked with essential materials, including poles, conductors, transformers, insulators, cables and other equipment. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the immediate transportation of these materials to flood-affected areas so that power restoration is not delayed.

Infrastructure Strengthened Ahead Of Monsoon

According to the corporation, vulnerable sections of the electricity infrastructure were strengthened before the onset of the monsoon. Drainage systems have also been put in place around power substations and other electrical installations to prevent waterlogging from disrupting electricity supply.

DHBVN further said that temporary electricity connections required for flood-related work by the Irrigation and Drainage Department will be issued on priority upon receipt of applications. So far, the utility has received 270 applications in the Hisar Zone and 24 in the Delhi Zone. Two connections have already been released, while the remaining applications are expected to be processed within a week.

24x7 Complaint Centres Activated

To ensure prompt resolution of power-related complaints during the monsoon, 24x7 centralised complaint centres have been set up in every circle. These centres are being monitored by the respective Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to facilitate a quick response to consumer grievances.

Managing Director Vikram Singh said the corporation has made all necessary arrangements to maintain uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon and any possible flooding. He added that DHBVN has adequate resources to restore electricity services swiftly in the event of any emergency.

Frequently Asked Questions

What preparations has DHBVN made for the monsoon season?

DHBVN has stocked essential materials like poles, transformers, and cables in field offices and stores. Arrangements have also been made for immediate transportation of these supplies to flood-affected areas.

How is DHBVN preventing power disruptions from waterlogging?

Vulnerable sections of the electricity infrastructure were strengthened before monsoon onset. Drainage systems have also been implemented around power substations to prevent waterlogging from disrupting supply.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Floods Monsoon Tracker DHBN Emergency Stocks
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