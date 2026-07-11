Heavy Rains Ahead? DHBVN Says Haryana's Power Network Is Monsoon Ready

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DHBVN prepared for monsoon, stocked essential power supply materials.

Infrastructure strengthened, drainage systems installed to prevent waterlogging disruptions.

MD assures uninterrupted power supply with swift restoration resources.

Amid continuous rainfall and waterlogging across parts of north India, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has said it has completed all necessary preparations to tackle the monsoon season and any potential flood-related disruptions to power supply.

In a press release, the power utility said that, under the directions of DHBVN Managing Director Vikram Singh, all field offices and stores have been adequately stocked with essential materials, including poles, conductors, transformers, insulators, cables and other equipment. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the immediate transportation of these materials to flood-affected areas so that power restoration is not delayed.

Infrastructure Strengthened Ahead Of Monsoon

According to the corporation, vulnerable sections of the electricity infrastructure were strengthened before the onset of the monsoon. Drainage systems have also been put in place around power substations and other electrical installations to prevent waterlogging from disrupting electricity supply.

DHBVN further said that temporary electricity connections required for flood-related work by the Irrigation and Drainage Department will be issued on priority upon receipt of applications. So far, the utility has received 270 applications in the Hisar Zone and 24 in the Delhi Zone. Two connections have already been released, while the remaining applications are expected to be processed within a week.

24x7 Complaint Centres Activated

To ensure prompt resolution of power-related complaints during the monsoon, 24x7 centralised complaint centres have been set up in every circle. These centres are being monitored by the respective Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to facilitate a quick response to consumer grievances.

Managing Director Vikram Singh said the corporation has made all necessary arrangements to maintain uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon and any possible flooding. He added that DHBVN has adequate resources to restore electricity services swiftly in the event of any emergency.