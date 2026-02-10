Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi: Youth Falls Into Open Drain In Rohini Sector 32, Rescue Ops On

Delhi: Youth Falls Into Open Drain In Rohini Sector 32, Rescue Ops On

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 09:14 PM (IST)

A young man fell into an open drain near Kali Mandir in Rohini Sector-32 on Tuesday evening. Delhi Fire Service received information at around 7.45 pm and immediately launched a search operation.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts at the site, but the youth has not been traced so far. A team from Delhi Police is also present at the spot as the search continues.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
