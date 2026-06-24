Delhi Gets Rain Relief As Temperatures Drops Up to 11°C After Evening Thunderstorm

New Delhi: Thunderstorms and rain swept parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, triggering a sharp fall in temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office said the thunderstorm activity brought significant relief from the heat, with temperatures dropping rapidly across Delhi between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

"Mainly due to the thunderstorm activity and rainfall, the temperature at Palam and Safdarjung dropped by 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm," an IMD official said.

According to IMD data, the temperature at Safdarjung fell from 38 degrees Celsius at 6.30 pm to 27 degrees Celsius at 8.30 pm, while Palam recorded a drop from 37 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Janakpuri recorded a fall from 35.3 degrees Celsius to 25.5 degrees Celsius, a drop of 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Narayana saw the temperature decline from 33.4 degrees Celsius to 23.8 degrees Celsius, a fall of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

At Pusa, the mercury dropped from 36.3 degrees Celsius to 26.4 degrees Celsius, registering a decline of 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The temperature at Pitampura fell from 36.3 degrees Celsius to 28.1 degrees Celsius, a drop of 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Pragati Maidan recorded a fall from 34.9 degrees Celsius to 27.4 degrees Celsius, down by 7.5 degrees Celsius.

At Najafgarh, the temperature declined from 35.8 degrees Celsius to 30.7 degrees Celsius, a drop of 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Jafarpur recorded a fall from 35.4 degrees Celsius to 31.3 degrees Celsius, down by 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Mayur Vihar saw a temperature drop from 34.4 degrees Celsius to 29.1 degrees Celsius, a drop of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Janakpuri received 23.5 mm of rainfall, the highest among the monitored stations, followed by Narayana with 12 mm, Pusa with 9 mm, Palam with 5.2 mm, Safdarjung with 2.1 mm and Pragati Maidan with 0.3 mm.

No rainfall was recorded at Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Mayur Vihar.

Strong winds accompanied the thunderstorm activity, with Palam recording the highest wind speed of 65.5 kmph.

Wind speeds reached 59 kmph at Pusa, 46 kmph at Pitampura, 37 kmph at Pragati Maidan, 35 kmph at Janakpuri, 30 kmph at Jafarpur, 26 kmph at Narayana and 22 kmph at Safdarjung. Wind speed data was not available for Najafgarh and Mayur Vihar.

Earlier in the day, the maximum temperature at the city's base station, Safdarjung, settled at 39.3 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above normal, while the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, touched 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has received 39.6 mm of rainfall so far this month against the normal of 48.3 mm, recording a deficit of 8.7 mm, or 18 per cent below the long-period average, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with the possibility of thunder and lightning at isolated places. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

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