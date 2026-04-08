April 7th was the coolest April day in Delhi in the last three years, with a maximum temperature of 28.8°C.
Delhi Records Coolest April Day In 3 Years, More Rain Likely Today
Noida reported incidents of falling tree branches and traffic issues after the sudden thunderstorm and heavy showers. The rain brought relief from heat, but also caused inconvenience to travellers.
Weather Today: Weather conditions in the national capital and several NCR cities have changed once again due to the impact of a western disturbance. On Tuesday, skies remained overcast throughout the day, accompanied by strong winds and light rainfall.
This led to a noticeable drop in temperature in Delhi, making April 7 the coolest April day recorded in the past three years.
Coolest April Day In Three Years
The maximum temperature settled at 28.8°C, which is 6.3 degrees below normal, the lowest for April since 2023. Earlier, on April 1, 2023, the maximum temperature had dipped to 28.4°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1°C, slightly above normal.
Humidity levels fluctuated between 94% and 41%. Between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM, the city received 3.0 mm of rainfall. Similar rainfall was recorded in Lodhi Road, while Palam and Ridge received 2.1 mm and Ayanagar recorded 2.0 mm.
Rain Likely To Continue
According to the India Meteorological Department, the change in weather is due to the western disturbance and shifting wind patterns. Light rain and partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on Wednesday, with a yellow alert issued for the region. Temperatures are likely to range between 17°C and 28°C.
Air quality in Delhi remained in the “moderate” category, with an AQI of 114, as per the Central Pollution Control Board, and is not expected to change significantly in the near term.
Impact Across NCR Cities
In Noida, sudden thunderstorms and heavy showers disrupted normal life, with falling tree branches and traffic issues reported. While the rain brought relief from heat, it also caused inconvenience to commuters.
In Sonipat, continuous rain and hailstorms have hit farmers hard. Wheat procurement has been delayed, and harvested crops are getting damaged due to moisture.
Similarly, in Faridabad, wheat harvesting has been affected by adverse weather, with farmers struggling to complete work despite using harvesters.
Farmers’ Concerns Rise
Experts warn that persistent moisture may reduce wheat quality and increase the risk of crop damage. The weather department has indicated that such conditions may continue for the next couple of days, raising further concerns for farmers.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the coolest April day recorded in Delhi?
What caused the recent change in Delhi's weather?
The change in weather is due to the impact of a western disturbance and shifting wind patterns.
Is more rain expected in Delhi?
Yes, light rain and partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on Wednesday, with a yellow alert issued.
How has the weather affected farmers in NCR cities?
Farmers in Sonipat and Faridabad are facing challenges with wheat procurement and crop damage due to continuous rain and hailstorms.