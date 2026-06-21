Delhi-NCR To Get Relief From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms To Keep Temperatures Below 40°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR to experience rain, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures.

Maximum temperatures expected to stay below 40 degrees Celsius.

Western disturbances will bring increased cloud cover and rainfall.

This will provide respite from recent hot, humid conditions.

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience relief from scorching temperatures in the coming days, with forecasts indicating rain, thunderstorms and increased cloud activity across the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius over the next several days, helping ease the impact of the recent heat spell.

Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR on June 21. Conditions are expected to remain relatively pleasant, with cloud movement and intermittent showers contributing to cooler weather.

For Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius. Although skies may remain largely clear during the morning hours, the possibility of rainfall later in the day is expected to provide relief from the heat.

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Temperatures To Stay Moderate Through The Week

IMD forecasts suggest that temperatures will remain stable through the week, with no significant rise expected.

On June 22, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are expected on June 23, when temperatures are forecast to range between 26 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius on June 24 and June 25, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Partly cloudy skies are expected across the region from June 22 to June 25, reducing the likelihood of severe heat conditions.

Atmospheric Changes Driving Cooler Conditions

The forecast indicates that daytime temperatures will remain largely between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius during the next six days, lower than the levels recorded in recent weeks.

Meteorologists attribute the changing weather pattern to the influence of western disturbances and moisture-laden winds, which are enhancing cloud formation and rainfall activity across north India.

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Relief From Heat, Humidity To Persist

Experts say light rainfall and thunderstorms could further reduce daytime temperatures, offering residents respite from both heat and humidity. However, some level of humidity is expected to persist, particularly during afternoon hours.

The IMD has not issued any special weather warnings for the coming days. With intermittent showers and changing weather conditions expected throughout the week, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a relatively comfortable spell compared with recent hot and humid conditions.

On Saturday, temperatures in Delhi touched 40.2 degrees Celsius amid delays in the advancement of the southwest monsoon, making it one of the hotter days recorded in recent weeks.